Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Motivation

Cardio May Boost Memory & Brain Health, Report Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 05, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Woman doing mountain climbers
Image by Stocksy | Javier Díez
January 05, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While the winter weather may not be motivating you to hit the gym or go for a jog, a report published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings says it may be worth it for your brain health.

In line with previous findings, this study found that improved cardiorespiratory fitness was linked with improved overall brain health.

How does cardio affect brain health?

In this study, they considered the impact of higher levels of cardiorespiratory fitness, aka cardio or aerobic exercise, on the gray matter of the brain, the volume of which is linked to many cognitive abilities.

In assessing fitness level, the researchers looked at peak oxygen intake. Increases in these indicators were correlated with increased gray matter and, therefore, stronger cognitive function. Gray matter is simply one of the forms of brain tissue, and the study found that in cases where the participant had a higher status of cardiorespiratory fitness, they also had an overall higher brain volume.

One of the key regions where more gray matter was found was the hippocampus, a portion of the brain associated with both memory and stress regulation. In addition to these functions in a healthy brain, decline in this region is associated with Alzheimer's, depression, and schizophrenia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 150 minutes of moderate exercise is recommended for good cardiorespiratory fitness. Other components of maintaining good fitness of this kind are healthy eating habits and managing blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

How does this knowledge help?

With the global population aging and rates of diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's increasing, any knowledge of the relationships between lifestyle and brain health is helpful in working to find more efficient treatments, and possibly cures, for these diseases.

"There is good evidence for the value of exercise in midlife," said Ronald Petersen, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic neurologist, "but it is encouraging that there can be positive effects on the brain in later life as well."

Previous studies have found that even beginning to work out later in life can as much as halve dementia risk. However, this study found that increasing your body's oxygen uptake may be critical to brain health, which more firmly links cardio workouts that increase lung capacity to brain health than previous studies.

"The findings regarding cardiorespiratory fitness and certain brain structures are unique," said Clifford Jack Jr., M.D., a Mayo Clinic neuroradiologist.

What's next for research?

In order to substantiate the link further, long-term human studies are needed. However, such studies are complicated to arrange and expensive to plan.

This study, while it presents important links, is not firmly able to establish cause as there may have been other lifestyle choices and factors at play. Future studies will need to be designed to avoid these factors.

If you're looking to add more cardio for your brain health, consider mixing it up with low-impact options and more intense HIIT workouts.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep
Routines

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep

Sarah Regan

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout
Routines

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Katie Dunlop

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Recovery

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back

Sarah Regan

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep
Routines

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep

Sarah Regan

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout
Routines

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Katie Dunlop

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Recovery

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back

Sarah Regan

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep
Routines

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep

Sarah Regan

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout
Routines

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Katie Dunlop

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Recovery

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back

Sarah Regan

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)
Motivation

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)

Carleigh Ferrante

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain
Recovery

7 Stretches This Physical Therapist Uses To Relieve Neck & Jaw Pain

Abby Moore

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier
Routines

The Simple Swap That'll Make Your Work Day So Much Healthier

Braelyn Wood

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine
Outdoors

This Special Nature Writing Ritual Will Connect You To Your Divine Feminine

Devon Barrow

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats
Routines

15 Bodyweight Glute Exercises That Go Far Beyond Simple Squats

Kristine Thomason

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury
Routines

5 Juicy Stretches To Promote Better Mobility & Prevent Injury

Danielle Gray

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep
Routines

Do This Stretching Routine Before Bed To Enhance Digestion As You Sleep

Sarah Regan

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout
Routines

Activate & Energize Your Entire Body With This Juicy 15-Minute Workout

Jules Bakshi & Gabi Cortez

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Routines

A 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout To Strengthen Your Core

Katie Dunlop

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back
Recovery

A Foam Roller Massage For Aches & Pains In Your Low Back

Sarah Regan

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)
Motivation

These Chic Leggings Feel Like An All-Day Massage (& Help My Body Flush Out Toxins)

Carleigh Ferrante

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.