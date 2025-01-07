Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Neurologists Say This Is The Best Workout For Brain Health, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
January 07, 2025
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Woman exercising outside by the ocean / beach during fall / winter
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
January 07, 2025

We know that exercise is stellar for brain health (we have a whole article discussing the very topic!), and a good sweat can even help generate new neurons in the hippocampus1—aka, the brain region associated with memory, learning, and emotions. But when it comes to the different types of movement—running, squats, yoga, et al.—does one workout reign supreme?

Of course, any type of movement that gets your blood flowing is brain-healthy—we like to say here at mbg, the healthiest exercise for you is the one you love. But if neurologists Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., had to pick a favorite? Well, it would be stairs. 

The best exercise for brain health, according to the Sherzais

In terms of growing BDNF (brain-derived neurotrophic factor2), a molecule that can actually grow brain cells, "leg strength is by far the most important," notes Dean. In fact, research shows that using the legs, particularly in weight-bearing exercise, sends signals to the brain that are crucial for producing healthy neural cells3.

Another 2015 study showed that out of 324 healthy older women, those with stronger leg power had fewer brain changes associated with cognitive aging4 after 10 years. "It's almost like bigger legs, bigger brain," Ayesha adds. 

So what, specifically, makes stairs so sublime? Well, not only do they target leg strength (a nod to the research mentioned above), but there's also an aerobic component to it. Many experts believe aerobic (read: cardio) exercise is the best for your brain since it increases your heart rate, which means it pumps more oxygen to your body and brain. "I think [stairs] may be one of the healthiest exercises that I can think of," Dean says.

How long should you climb stairs?

You may be thinking: How long should I climb stairs to reap these benefits? According to the Sherzais, any amount that gets your blood pumping is great for brain health—so the specific time may vary depending on your personal workout habits.  

Of course, you can calculate just how much your heart rate increases (with wearable monitors and the like), but in case you don't have that tech on hand, Ayesha recommends noticing when you're out of breath. "As soon as you feel that you have difficulty finishing a sentence, you're panting, and you're breaking a sweat, I think that's a great place to be," she notes. "That's a great place where your BDNFs are flushing your body." 

Although, if you do choose to climb stairs (without a machine, we should add), be super careful trotting down: "There's more damage to the menisci and the ligaments going down," Dean notes. So be gentle during your reps.

The takeaway

While the Sherzais love a good stair workout for brain health, just remember that the "healthiest" exercise is the one you love—because that means you'll stick to it consistently. If that happens to be a nonaerobic exercise, like yoga, so be it! You can certainly find some research to tout its positive effects on the brain, too

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?
Integrative Health

These Exercises Are A+ For Strength Longevity—Are You Doing Them?

Hannah Frye

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Clearer, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today
Integrative Health

Many Colon Cancer Cases Are Preventable—6 Ways To Reduce Your Risk Today

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Integrative Health

We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline
Mental Health

This Supplement Can Help Restore Memory Function After Cognitive Decline

Hannah Frye

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program
Integrative Health

Here's What To Eat If You Just Started A Strength Training Program

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk
Integrative Health

Lacking This Immune-Critical Vitamin Can Increase Autoimmune Disease Risk

Stephanie Osmanski

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)
Integrative Health

Adopt This Longevity Expert's Morning Routine To Feel Great In 2025 (& Beyond)

Morgan Chamberlain

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines
Healthy Weight

Rethink Your Fitness Resolution This Year With These 3 Revolutionary Guidelines

Jason Wachob

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In
Integrative Health

Why Does It Feel Like So Many Folks Have IBS? Experts Weigh In

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

How To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes Flat
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.