So what, specifically, makes stairs so sublime? Well, not only do they target leg strength (a nod to the research mentioned above), but there's also an aerobic component to it. Many experts believe aerobic (read: cardio) exercise is the best for your brain since it increases your heart rate, which means it pumps more oxygen to your body and brain. "I think [stairs] may be one of the healthiest exercises that I can think of," Dean says.