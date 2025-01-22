Skip to Content
Women's Health

Skipping Meals Is Ruining Your Progress At The Gym: Try This Instead

Ava Durgin
January 22, 2025
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Abbie Smith-Ryan x mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For years, the health and fitness world has perpetuated the idea that “eating less and exercising more” is the holy grail for achieving a lean, strong physique. Abbie Smith-Ryan, Ph.D., leading researcher in the field of metabolism, sports nutrition and exercise performance, is here to tell you that this approach is outdated—and counterproductive.

Instead, eating more frequently, especially around workouts, might be the secret weapon for optimizing body composition, metabolism, and recovery.

Busting the scarcity mindset

“I grew up with the scarcity message of eating less and exercising more,” Smith-Ryan shared on the mindbodygreen podcast. But after years of research and personal experience as an elite athlete, she’s realized this approach doesn’t serve women’s health or body composition goals.

The truth? Your body thrives on consistency and nourishment. Prolonged periods without food (even just 2-3 hours) can significantly impact your resting metabolic rate, slowing down your energy expenditure and hindering your fitness progress.

The science of eating around workouts

“One of the key things women can do to optimize body composition and metabolism is to focus on the window around training,” Smith-Ryan explained. This means eating before, and after, a workout to maximize energy levels, recovery, and muscle-building potential.

Research even shows that consuming a small amount of protein before exercise—just 90 calories—provides more benefits than skipping food or waiting until after your workout. High-quality protein, such as a 4-ounce glass of milk or a small snack, can significantly improve exercise performance and recovery.

And no, fasted workouts aren’t the answer. While trendy, they often lead to diminished muscle gains and slower recovery. “You can train smarter and fuel better,” she emphasized.

The power of protein-packed meals

Smith-Ryan’s personal approach to nutrition is simple and science-backed:

  • Build every meal around 30 grams of protein 
  • Incorporate fruits and veggies for essential nutrients and fiber, which benefit gut health.
  • Use supplements when necessary to fill in gaps for micronutrients.

This consistent approach not only supports lean muscle development but also stabilizes blood sugar levels, keeping cravings and energy dips at bay.

Fuel early, not late

Many women underfuel during the day and end up ravenous at night. This pattern often leads to overeating sweets or carbs. Smith-Ryan recommends front-loading your calories (& workouts) earlier in the day when focus and energy levels are highest.

Start your day with a nutrient-packed breakfast and eat consistently throughout the day. Even a quick snack—like a protein shake or some cottage cheese—can make a big difference in stabilizing energy levels.

Small changes, big results

Smith-Ryan believes body recomposition isn’t about overhauling your lifestyle overnight. Instead, it’s about making small, sustainable changes:

  • Eat before workouts: A little protein goes a long way for energy and recovery.
  • Don’t skip meals: Keep your metabolism active by fueling every 2-3 hours.
  • Frontload your calories: Start the day strong to stay consistent with your goals.
  • Keep it simple: Protein, vegetables, and healthy carbs are your best friends.

The takeaway

This approach is about more than just physical changes. By eating regularly and nourishing your body, you’re setting the stage for better energy, improved focus, and enhanced well-being throughout your day.

It’s a shift from restriction and scarcity to celebrating strength, resilience, and what your body can achieve when it’s properly fueled.

