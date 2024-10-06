Advertisement
These Are The Supplements Everyone Is Taking Right Now, According To An RD
I’ve spent my career as a registered dietitian working closely with supplements (yes, including for supplement companies). In the process, I’ve garnered much respect and appreciation for thoughtfully formulated, science-backed formulas and keep a pulse on what people are actually looking for in their supplements—because the two don’t always align.
Here, we’ll break down the latest trends in what people seek in their supplements and the brands that can help deliver the best results. And the current overarching trend is that sports supplements have transitioned over to everyday wellness essentials.
Muscle-building supplements are gaining popularity for their other benefits
Supplements like creatine and protein powder were once reserved for only intense athletes and only marketed to men. These traditional sports supplements have dominated the market for ages and accounted for the largest revenue share (over 52%) of supplements in 2021.
The sports supplement sector will continue to grow as these products transition from performance and recovery enhancers to daily essentials for men and women. While creatine and whey do support muscle growth and lean muscle mass, they do so at any fitness level, not just for the elite.
Not to mention, muscle mass1 isn’t just important for fitness, it’s also vital for overall metabolic health, longevity, and quality of life.
Protein powders help people meet their daily protein needs (which can be higher than you think) and creatine supplements also boast impressive brain health benefits (for everything from memory to cognition.*
People seem to be loving Gainful’s customizable protein powder with whey, keto, or plant-based protein options (as well as their flavor boosters). Optimum Nutrition has been a go-to for gym bros, but they’re large—and affordable—selection of flavored whey proteins can turn anything into a high-protein, dessert-like meal or snack.
If you’re looking for a flavored whey protein without any artificial ingredients, then mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is the best option out there.
For creatine, gummy supplements are rising in popularity. Create gummies offer flavors like orange, sour green apple, and watermelon. Swoly also offers a strawberry creatine gummy. These supplements may be tasty and easy to take on the go, but you do need to eat 3-5 gummies at a time to reach the full serving size (which packs in added sugars). They’re also likely to be pricier per serving than their powdered counterparts.
When it comes to creatine powders, Bulk Supplements’ Creatine Monohydrate is a reliable and effective choice. For additional muscle and brain benefits mindbodygreen’s creatine+ pairs an effective daily dose of creatine (5 grams) with 2 grams of taurine.
Electrolytes for optimal hydration
Electrolyte packets used to just get attention during the summer (and demand this summer was expected to be up 22%). But people are now mixing these minerals with their water to support hydration daily—even on days without a heated workout.
There are plenty of easy, tasty, and convenient electrolyte packets out there to match your taste buds and hydration goals.
LMNT and Liquid I.V. continue to be the go-to choices. LMNT does boast one of the highest salt concentrations (1,000 milligrams a serving) and is best used to replenish lost electrolytes from sweaty activities.
Over the years, Liquid I.V. got some slack for being high in added sugars (which can actually be beneficial for rehydration in certain scenarios), but their sugar-free hydration multiplier makes for a more blood sugar and sodium friendly—around 500 milligrams—choice for an everyday drink.
For options with sodium in the 200-milligram range, reach Cure’s electrolyte drink mixes and Nuun Daily are well-rounded options.
Pre-workout supplements are either loved or hated — there’s no middle ground
Pre-workout supplements are typically formulated with a lot of ingredients (sometimes questionable ones) to help energize and power you through whatever your activity is.
Fans of pre-workout fans are reaching for Legion Pulse pre-workout. This powder offers effective doses of research-backed performance enhancers like caffeine, citrulline malate, beta-alanine, and betaine, in addition to some L-theanine. Transparent Labs offers a powder with similar ingredients, with slightly less caffeine (200 milligrams vs. 350 milligrams).
But many people don’t mesh with taking in twice or three times the amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, and reports of jitters post pre-workout shake are common. So they’re opting for caffeine-free options (yes, both Legion and Transparent Labs have this choice). And some people are even making their own pre-workouts at home with creatine and electrolytes.
The takeaway
There’s always a new and trendy supplement. But now, it seems that traditional sports supplements—whey protein, creatine, electrolytes, and pre-workout—are becoming more common outside of a gym setting.
