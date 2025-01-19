Advertisement
Dr. Fit And Fabulous’s Guide To Protein, Creatine, & Recovery
What does it take to balance a demanding career, parenthood, and personal health? Jamie Seeman, M.D., also known as Dr. Fit and Fabulous, shows us how she thrives by focusing on strength, science, and simple strategies.
A board-certified OB/GYN, integrative medicine fellow, and one of the first board-certified ketogenic nutrition specialists, Seeman has mastered the art of making health a priority—even with a packed schedule.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Seeman shares her expert tips on optimizing protein intake, using supplements like creatine, and transforming body composition through practical, science-backed methods. Here’s how to start building strength, resilience, and health today.
The power of protein & creatine
Protein is the cornerstone of muscle growth and body composition improvement, and Seeman champions the importance of obtaining it from whole food sources. “If you want to improve your body composition, you should be focusing on building muscle and less on losing fat,” she advises.
Cutting calories and overdoing cardio can lead to a loss of lean tissue, which harms metabolism. Instead, Seeman advocates for a protein-rich diet combined with consistent resistance training.
Her family’s commitment to quality protein is evident—they literally buy a cow twice a year to ensure they consume top-quality meat. Additionally, she supplements with whey protein to meet her daily needs. For effective muscle protein synthesis, Seeman recommends consuming at least 30 grams of protein multiple times throughout the day to hit your protein goals.
Creatine is another essential component of her regimen, highlighting the benefits for both muscle growth and cognitive function. “Women need creatine just like men do,” she states.
Creatine aids in energy production at the cellular level, allowing for more intense and effective workouts. When paired with taurine, an amino acid beneficial for heart health, the combination enhances both physical performance and overall well-being.
Efficient exercise routines
Balancing her roles as a busy doctor and mother, Seeman keeps her workouts efficient, typically lasting 45-60 minutes. Currently training for a bodybuilding competition, she focuses on strength training complemented by high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and active recovery. Her morning routine involves an early morning workout, followed by a nutrient-packed breakfast of protein, healthy fats, and a portion of carbs to fuel recovery and muscle growth.
Before hitting the gym, Seeman ensures she takes her creatine and electrolytes to optimize performance and hydration. This streamlined approach allows her to maintain peak physical condition without sacrificing other important aspects of her life.
Enhancing recovery & resilience
Seeman incorporates both sauna sessions and ice bathing into her routine but with strategic timing. She explains, “You don’t want to ice bath immediately after a workout because it can blunt muscle protein synthesis.”
Instead, she waits several hours post-resistance training to allow the natural inflammatory response to aid muscle growth. Saunas, on the other hand, are beneficial immediately after lifting sessions, promoting cardiovascular health by dilating blood vessels.
This balance of heat and cold therapy builds physical resiliency, a necessary adaptation in our comfort-driven world. Seeman enjoys both practices for their unique benefits, helping her recover faster and stay strong.
Building a strong mindset
Seeman believes that achieving fitness goals starts with the right mindset. She encourages women to “pay themselves first” and consistently show up for their wellness routines. By adopting a personal motto—Dr. Fit and Fabulous—she illustrates the importance of self-talk and commitment. “The more you do, the more confidence you will build,” she asserts, inspiring women to envision their future selves and take actionable steps today. Her final piece of wisdom? “Pick one thing to commit to and honor your word.”
The takeaway
Seeman’s science-backed approach to wellness is a testament to what’s possible with dedication, education, and the right tools. From optimizing protein and creatine intake to incorporating resistance training and prioritizing recovery, her methods are practical and empowering for women of all backgrounds.
If you’re ready to redefine strength, embrace your health, and start building a body that supports you through every stage of life, take a page from Dr. Fit and Fabulous’s guide—it’s time to step into your best and strongest self.
