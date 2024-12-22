Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Critical Amino Acid May Increase Life Expectancy, Early Research Suggests

Francesca Bond
December 22, 2024
The Fascinating Connection Between Vitamin D & Longevity
Image by STUDIO FIRMA / Stocksy
December 22, 2024

Just because aging is inevitable doesn't mean there's nothing we can do to help slow the process—but there's one amino acid that may be very helpful for warding off the top side effects of aging.

Here's what researchers have found so far (and what it means for you).

What is taurine, and why is it important?

Taurine is one of the most abundant amino acids within our bodies. Our bodies create taurine naturally, but we also eat it through our diet (it's found in foods like1 turkey, chicken, shellfish, and dairy).

Taurine has been shown to lower blood pressure, act as an anti-inflammatory agent, and support cardiovascular health1. It's also used as a supplement to help treat cystic fibrosis and high blood pressure and has been studied as a promising therapy to improve cardiac and skeletal muscular dysfunction2

However, the concentration of taurine within our blood decreases as we age3, prompting researchers to investigate whether increased taurine levels later in life could improve health span and longevity.

To test their theory, researchers fed middle-aged mice3 either taurine or a control solution that didn't contain taurine once a day for the rest of their lives.

They found that more taurine did, in fact, improve many factors of longevity and health for the mice who consumed the supplement. Median life span and life expectancy increased for the mice who were fed taurine, as did several health factors, such as improved bone density, muscle mass, pancreas function, and gut health3.

Researchers noted that the life expectancies of taurine-fed mice increased by 18 to 25%3. They also found similar results in different species, such as monkeys and multicellular worms. Next, we need to confirm these findings in humans.

Bonus: Taurine supplementation also had positive impacts on several aging hallmarks, according to the study, including decreased DNA damage, reduced inflammation, and reduced cellular deterioration. The study also noted that lower taurine concentration is associated with obesity, high blood pressure, inflammation, and Type 2 diabetes. 

How to get enough of it

While our bodies create taurine naturally, it's something that can be consumed through diet and supplementation too. Some lifestyle factors (like exercise) can even increase taurine concentration. Here are a few ways to ensure you maintain enough of this all-star amino acid as you age:

Incorporate shellfish and turkey into your diet: Some foods are higher in taurine than others. Shellfish, specifically scallops, mussels, and clams contain high amounts of taurine, as well as dark meat of turkey and chicken. Dairy also contains taurine, though in lower amounts. 

Try a supplement: You can also easily take taurine in supplement form. This can be especially helpful for vegans and vegetarians who are less likely to get enough taurine in their plant-based diets. Here, we've compiled a list of supplements that support energy (including a taurine-packed supplement ideal for seniors).

Move your feet: What doesn't exercise help with? Researchers found another cool fact while studying taurine: A bout of exercise increased taurine concentration in blood3. So, add increased taurine concentration to a long, long list of benefits that exercise can bring to your life.

The takeaway

We can't stop aging, but we can be proactive about giving our bodies the best chance at remaining healthier for longer. New animal research shows that having an increased concentration of the amino acid taurine later in life may contribute to a higher life span, life expectancy, and increased health. 

