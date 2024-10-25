Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

What Women Need To Know About The 3 Buzziest Longevity Topics

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
October 25, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Stacy Sims, Ph.D.
Image by Stacy Sims, Ph.D. / mbg Creative
October 25, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Medical research has a wildly problematic gender gap. 

For centuries, women have been underrepresented in research topics including cardiovascular disease, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, building muscle, nutrition, movement, and so much more. Oftentimes, women are just given the same protocols as men—and they suffer the health consequences. 

The medical system has neglected women for far too long, and it's high time we close the gender gap. 

One of the women leading the charge is exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist Stacy Sims, Ph.D., who aims to revolutionize exercise nutrition and performance for women. She frequently works on ethics boards to review researchers' scientific designs, has published over 70 peer-reviewed papers, and she's a featured expert in our upcoming 2024 Well-Being Forecast.

And on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Sims declares what women need to know about today's buzziest longevity topics. Prepare to be floored by her myth-busting below: 

1.

Zone 2 training

Zone 2 is all the rage these days. In case you need a refresher, Zone 2 cardio is an exercise performed within a heart rate zone that represents 60% to 70% of the maximum heart rate. Think of it as light exercise that you can continue for a prolonged period of time. 

It's received plenty of buzz thanks to its health benefits like weight loss and mitochondrial health, but according to Sims, "The conversation around Zone 2 is all based on male physiology and data." 

See, Zone 2 training helps stimulate Type 1 ("slow twitch") muscle fibers, which increase the mitochondrial density in our muscles. However, "Women already have a larger amount of slow twitch or oxidative fibers," Sims notes. "Women have more mitochondria density [and] better mitochondria respiration," she adds. "When we look at men, yes, they need to do Zone 2 to increase mitochondrial density and the respiratory capacity of mitochondria, but women don't."

That's not to say Zone 2 is necessarily bad for women—the best exercise is the one you'll actually do, after all. Zone 2 is great for active recovery and endurance, but if you're a woman hoping to exercise for muscle gains and mitochondrial health, Sims argues it's not the best approach. (You can dive into the research in Sims' comprehensive blog post here.) 

Rather, "Women need to do more of that high-intensity work," she explains. Think sprints and resistance training versus continuous, intermediate cardio so that the body actually recognizes your efforts. 

2.

Cold plunge 

Another buzzy one, cold plunging has received a ton of hype as of late. But it is possible to overdo it on the frigid temps—and for women, that threshold is a bit higher. 

"Cold plunge is beneficial for women but not as cold as what people think," Sims says. "When we look at the temperature gradient of when women start to feel cold, it's around 16 degrees Celsius, which is about 55 to 56 degrees Fahrenheit." And women shiver at a higher temperature than men1, showing that they are more sensitive to the cold. 

"If women are getting into too cold of water, then they have a severe vasoconstriction—almost Raynaud's response," Sims adds. "Then that is a sympathetic response; we don't get the parasympathetic response that we need and want from cold [plunge]." 

That said, cold plunge is associated with plenty of health benefits—for men and women! Just check your temps: Women don't necessarily need to hop into an ice bath colder than 55 degrees or so. 

3.

Post-workout protein

Look, you're probably not getting enough protein, no matter your gender. Sims agrees! "I feel like everyone's under-proteined," she declares. 

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for the average sedentary adult (or, we should say, the average sedentary man) is a conservative 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day, but after consulting protein experts and digging into the research2, we believe that this RDA is way too low. Most active people should aim to consume at least 100 grams of protein per day for optimal health.

Now, the bulk of the sex differences occur in terms of timing. "It's super important to get in [protein] post-exercise because women's bodies come back down to a baseline level a lot faster than men's," Sims notes. For premenopausal women, she recommends aiming for 30 grams of high-quality protein within 30 to 45 minutes after exercise. 

"[That] tends to be the sweet spot to continue muscle-protein synthesis for up to 24 hours," she says. And that number climbs once you hit perimenopause—she encourages 40 grams of high-quality protein after a workout for late peri- and postmenopausal women. 

Looking for some high-protein snacks to fuel your muscles? See here for some healthy foods to consume post-workout. 

The takeaway 

We need more nuanced research on women's bodies, period and full stop. Women are not small men, as Sims declared during her famous TEDX talk, and they deserve to know exactly how to optimize their health. Sims has been a champion for closing the gender gap in medical research—and in 2024, we suspect more women (and allies!) will join her cause.

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or YouTube!

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.