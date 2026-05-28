Researchers Found Several Dementia Risk Factors Hit Women Harder
Women live longer than men on average, but longevity alone doesn’t explain why nearly two-thirds of people living with Alzheimer’s disease are women. Researchers have been trying to untangle that question for years, and the conversation is starting to shift in an important way. Instead of looking at dementia risk as one universal equation, scientists are increasingly asking whether women’s brains may respond differently to common health stressors long before memory problems appear.
Many of the biggest drivers of cognitive decline are technically modifiable. Sleep. Blood pressure. Physical activity. Depression. Metabolic health. Hearing loss. The problem is that most prevention advice still treats those risk factors as if they affect everyone equally.
A new study1 published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy suggests that there may be a major blind spot. Researchers analyzing data from more than 17,000 adults found that women not only experienced higher rates of several dementia risk factors, but in some cases appeared more cognitively vulnerable to them than men.
Looking beyond one-size-fits-all risk
Researchers used data from the Health and Retirement Study, a large nationally representative U.S. cohort, to examine 13 modifiable dementia risk factors in adults over age 40. The analysis included more than 17,000 participants with an average age of 69. Researchers looked at factors including depression, sleep quality, cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, hearing loss, blood pressure, obesity, inactivity, alcohol use, vision problems, education level, and social isolation.
Then they compared two things: how common these risk factors were in women versus men, and how strongly they were linked to cognitive performance.
The differences were hard to ignore. Women had higher rates of elevated cholesterol, depression, physical inactivity, smoking, poor sleep, poor vision, and lower educational attainment. Men had higher rates of diabetes, hearing loss, and heavy alcohol use. But prevalence alone didn’t tell the whole story.
Several risk factors appeared to affect cognition more strongly in women, particularly hearing loss, hypertension, diabetes, and higher BMI in midlife. In other words, women didn’t just experience some of these conditions more often; their brains also seemed more affected by them over time.
Why midlife cardiometabolic health is crucial for women’s brains
One of the more important threads running through this research is how closely brain aging appears tied to cardiovascular and metabolic health, especially during and after menopause.
As estrogen declines, women experience shifts in blood vessels, cholesterol regulation, inflammation, insulin sensitivity, body fat distribution, and blood pressure. Those changes don’t just affect heart disease risk. They shape brain health, too.
Hypertension stood out in this study because it consistently showed a stronger association with worse cognitive performance in women. Researchers point out that women may experience unique vascular stressors across the lifespan, including pregnancy complications, menopause-related hormonal changes, and higher rates of small vessel disease in the brain.
The same pattern appeared with diabetes and hearing loss. Even though diabetes was more common in men, it appeared to affect women’s cognition more significantly. Hearing loss followed a similar trend.
There’s also growing interest in the relationship between visceral fat, insulin resistance, and Alzheimer’s disease risk in women during midlife. In this study, higher BMI was associated with worse cognition for women in their 50s and 60s, which aligns with other research suggesting metabolic dysfunction during menopause may have long-term neurological consequences.
Actionable ways to support long-term brain health
Okay, yes, I know these findings aren't the most positive. But what’s encouraging here is that many of the biggest drivers of long-term brain health are things women can meaningfully influence starting now.
Cardiovascular fitness remains one of the most protective things women can prioritize for long-term brain health. Regular aerobic exercise improves blood flow, insulin sensitivity, vascular flexibility, inflammation, and sleep quality simultaneously. Strength training matters too, particularly during midlife when muscle mass starts declining, and metabolic health becomes more vulnerable.
Sleep deserves far more attention in dementia prevention conversations than it usually gets. Chronic poor sleep affects blood sugar regulation, inflammation, memory consolidation, and the brain’s ability to clear metabolic waste products linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
This study also reinforces the importance of treating hearing loss proactively instead of dismissing it as a normal part of aging. Researchers are starting to view untreated hearing loss as a major cognitive stressor because it increases cognitive load, social withdrawal, and brain atrophy risk over time.
And while dementia prevention can feel like something far off in the future, many of the habits that support brain health also make a noticeable difference in how women feel day to day. Better sleep. More stable energy. Improved mood. Stronger workouts. Better blood sugar control. More mental clarity. Healthier aging doesn’t happen in isolated systems, and the same things that support the brain often support the rest of your body, too.
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The takeaway
One of the clearest messages from this research is that dementia prevention may need to become far more personalized, especially for women.
The goal is no longer just avoiding memory loss decades from now. It’s paying attention to the systems that shape brain health throughout midlife, such as vascular health, metabolic health, sleep, hearing, movement, inflammation, and mental health.
This research suggests that women’s brains may respond differently to these stressors across the lifespan. And the earlier those patterns are addressed, the more opportunity there may be to change the trajectory later on.