Not Sure Where To Start With Brain Health? Start By Following These 4 Steps
Nearly 90% of Americans say maintaining cognitive function as they age is very important, but only 9% feel they actually know how to do so.
That's the central finding of the Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Special Report, which combines data from the U.S. POINTER study with a new University of Michigan poll of nearly 4,000 adults age 40 and older. The report reveals a massive gap between what Americans believe and what they actually do when it comes to brain.
If you can relate, keep reading for four things the study says you can start doing today to protect brain health
The disconnect between knowing and doing
The report makes it clear that Americans understand that lifestyle habits matter for brain health. 75% of people say behaviors like diet, physical activity, sleep, and mentally stimulating activities play an important role in maintaining cognitive function as they age.
But actual engagement in those habits tells a different story.
Only 34% of adults exercise daily or most days. Just 39% follow a healthy diet with that same consistency. And while 50% get at least seven hours of sleep on most nights, about a third of adults say they rarely or never engage in mentally stimulating activities or physical exercise.
Perhaps most telling is that while two-thirds of adults say they want guidance from their health care provider on how to support brain health, only 14% have ever had a conversation with their doctor about it.
Why midlife is the window that matters
Many health conditions that influence cognitive function later in life first appear during midlife. Obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and changes in sleep often emerge between ages 35 and 64. Nearly 2 in 5 adults in the survey agreed people should begin taking steps to support brain health during midlife. And 46% said participation in a formal brain health program should start during this same window.
Midlife is also when the concept of cognitive reserve becomes especially relevant.
Cognitive reserve is the brain's ability to make flexible and efficient use of neural networks, even when brain changes occur.
Think of cognitive reserve like a mental savings account: the more you add to it throughout life, the more you can draw on it if cognitive-related diseases begin to affect your brain.
The four step recipe for brain health
The U.S. POINTER study1 is the first large-scale, randomized controlled trial in the United States to demonstrate that a multi-factor lifestyle intervention program can protect cognitive function. Over two years, more than 2,100 participants at elevated risk for cognitive decline followed either a structured program or a self-guided approach targeting four lifestyle factors: physical exercise, nutrition, cognitive exercise and health monitoring.
This is what the structured intervention looked like:
- Physical exercise: 30–35 minutes of moderate-to-intense aerobic activity four times a week, plus strength and flexibility exercises twice a week.
- Nutrition: Adherence to the MIND diet, which emphasizes dark leafy greens, berries, nuts, whole grains, olive oil, and fish while limiting sugar and unhealthy fats.
- Health monitoring: Regular check-ins on blood pressure, weight, and lab results.
- Cognitive exercise: A computer-based brain training program three times a week for 30 minutes, plus regular engagement in intellectually stimulating and social activities.
Both groups saw improvements over two years. But those in the structured program had significantly greater cognitive gains, with scores equivalent to people up to two years younger on cognitive tests.
How to start building brain-healthy habits
While the structured program was most effective, you don't need to enroll in a study to get started. The survey actually said 40% of adults prefer self-guided activities at home. If you're one of those people and you're ready to get started, here are some practical first steps to take:
- Pick one pillar to focus on first: You don't have to change everything about your routine at once. If brain training sounds most appealing, start there. If you've been meaning to move more, commit to a few walks per week.
- Use free tools: The Alzheimer's Association's Brain Health Habit Builder is an online tool that helps you assess your current habits and build a personalized action plan for brain health based on U.S. POINTER findings.
- Talk to your doctor: If you haven't had a conversation about brain health, bring it up at your next appointment. The survey found that 86% of adults want brain health education during routine care, but that conversation has to start somewhere.
- Think long-term: The interventions that worked in U.S. POINTER weren't extreme. They were sustainable. Remember that consistency matters more than perfection.
The takeaway
This research reinforces that cognitive decline isn't inevitable, and that the habits you build in midlife can compound into meaningful protection decades later.
If you're not sure where to start, pick one of these four steps that you can consistently integrate into your life and go from there. And remember; it's never too early, or too late, to start working on your brain health.