A Key Brain Protein Accumulates Faster in Women — What To Do About It
Two-thirds of all Alzheimer's diagnoses in the United States are in women. For years, researchers chalked this up to the fact that women simply live longer.
But a growing body of evidence suggests something more biologically fundamental is going on, and a major new study 1is making that case more clearly than ever.
A large, long-term look at the brain
The study pooled data from five separate research cohorts, totaling ~1,300 participants, about 64% of them women, with an average age of 70. These were cognitively healthy adults, meaning none of them had dementia at enrollment.
The team used PET brain scans alongside a blood biomarker called p-tau217, a form of tau protein that becomes detectable in the blood early in the Alzheimer's disease process. They were specifically looking at how tau behaved differently based on sex, and whether the presence of amyloid (another hallmark protein associated with Alzheimer's) changed that equation.
The combination of imaging and blood-based biomarkers gave researchers an unusually detailed picture of what was happening inside these brains over time.
What the study found
When both men and women had elevated amyloid levels, women showed significantly higher p-tau217 in their blood, suggesting tau protein was clumping together more aggressively in women's brains at that early stage.
Brain scans confirmed it. Women showed greater tau accumulation across multiple regions, and over time, that accumulation progressed faster. In two of the five cohorts, women with higher p-tau217 also showed faster cognitive decline than men.
An important nuance
Elevated p-tau217 is a risk signal, not a destiny. Think of it the way you'd think about high cholesterol: it doesn't guarantee a heart attack, but it does mean your risk is elevated, and that's valuable information if you actually do something with it. Women with higher tau activity aren't condemned to decline. They're candidates for earlier, more targeted intervention.
It's also worth noting that the medical community is actively debating how to interpret biomarkers like p-tau in isolation. Some researchers argue that amyloid, tau, and cognitive symptoms together paint the most accurate picture of risk. A high p-tau result alone doesn't tell the full story—context matters enormously.
But what researchers do agree on is that clinical care needs to account for sex differences when setting biomarker thresholds. A number that signals moderate risk in a man may represent a meaningfully higher risk in a woman. This distinction changes how and when intervention should happen.
6 science-backed ways women can support brain health
Knowing your risk profile is higher doesn't mean you're powerless. The earlier you build a brain-protective lifestyle, the more impact it has.
- Prioritize sleep quality. The brain clears amyloid and tau during deep sleep through the glymphatic system. Even short-term sleep deprivation raises tau levels in cerebrospinal fluid. Seven to nine hours isn't optional; it's crucial for neurological health.
- Move consistently. Aerobic exercise increases BDNF, reduces neuroinflammation, and has been linked to lower amyloid burden in studies. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate cardio weekly.
- Eat for your brain. The Mediterranean and MIND diets have strong research behind them. Fill your plate with leafy greens, berries, olive oil, fatty fish, and fewer ultra-processed foods.
- Manage cardiovascular risk. High blood pressure, insulin resistance, and elevated LDL all accelerate cognitive aging. What protects your heart protects your brain.
- Stay cognitively and socially engaged. Learning new skills, maintaining relationships, and challenging your brain builds cognitive reserve, essentially giving your brain more runway before decline becomes noticeable.
- Ask your doctor about personalized risk assessment. Women with a family history of Alzheimer's or other risk factors should seek to discuss comprehensive cognitive evaluations earlier.
The takeaway
The fact that women's brains respond differently to the early biochemical changes associated with Alzheimer's is not a reason to despair. It's a reason to pay attention sooner, advocate for personalized care, and build a brain health practice now rather than later.