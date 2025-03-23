Advertisement
Alzheimer’s Can Be Reversed? A Leading Brain Scientist Explains
For years, we’ve been told that cognitive decline is inevitable—that conditions like Alzheimer’s are a one-way street. But what if that wasn’t the case?
According to Dale Bredesen, M.D., an internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative disease, not only can Alzheimer’s be prevented, but in many cases, it can even be reversed.
Bredesen, Chief Science Officer at Apollo Health, has spent decades pioneering research on brain health. His latest book, The Ageless Brain, shares a revolutionary new approach to preventing the onset of neurodegenerative disease and creating sustained brain health.
So, what’s driving cognitive decline, and what can we do to protect our brains for life? In our conversation on the mindbodygreen podcast, Bredesen broke down the latest science and the actionable steps we can all take to extend our “brainspan.”
Why does the brain break down?
Your brain is like a high-performance sports car—it needs the right fuel, maintenance, and care to function at its best. According to Bredesen, three major culprits accelerate cognitive decline:
- Energetics: The brain needs optimal blood flow, oxygenation, and mitochondrial function to perform at its best.
- Inflammation: Chronic inflammation is a major driver of cognitive decline, fueled by poor diet, stress, infections, and environmental toxins.
- Toxicity: Heavy metals, pesticides, air pollution, mold toxins, and microplastics can all impair brain function over time.
By addressing these factors, we can do more than just slow down cognitive decline—we can, in many cases, reverse it.
The brain health check-up you didn’t know you needed
For decades, Alzheimer’s was only diagnosed after significant damage had already been done. But thanks to cutting-edge biomarker testing, we can now see cognitive risk years before symptoms appear.
Bredesen highlighted three key biomarkers that give us an inside look at brain health:
- P-Tau 217: A blood marker that rises before Alzheimer’s symptoms appear.
- Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP): A signal of inflammation in brain-supporting cells.
- Neurofilament Light Chain (NFL): Detects neuron damage from any cause.
These tests give people a head start in protecting their cognitive function—sometimes decades before memory loss kicks in.
Your genes are not your destiny
If you’ve ever taken a genetic test and discovered you have the ApoE4 gene, you might have panicked. After all, ApoE4 is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s.
But Bredesen is here to tell you that genetics do not have the final word.
- 75% of people have zero copies of ApoE4 and a 9% lifetime risk of Alzheimer’s.
- 25% have one copy (ApoE3/4), increasing the risk to 30%.
- 2% have two copies (ApoE4/4), with a 90% lifetime risk.
Sounds scary, right? But here’s the good news: even if you have the highest genetic risk, lifestyle factors can dramatically shift the odds in your favor.
The brain longevity playbook
Bredesen’s protocol isn’t a magic pill—it’s a lifestyle shift. But the impact is undeniable. Here are the seven core strategies:
- Diet: A brain-friendly diet is plant-rich, mildly ketogenic, and packed with fiber and phytonutrients.
- Exercise: Strength training and cardio work together to boost blood flow and insulin sensitivity.
- Sleep: Deep, high-quality sleep helps the brain detox and regenerate.
- Stress management: Chronic stress lights up inflammatory pathways that damage neurons.
- Brain training: Learning new skills keeps neurons firing and strengthens cognitive resilience.
- Detoxification: Reducing exposure to heavy metals, mold, and other toxins clears up cognitive fog.
- Targeted supplements: Omega-3s, B vitamins, and resolvins help maintain brain function.
Bredesen also highlights that chronic infections (like Lyme disease) and environmental toxins (like glyphosate) can wreak havoc on cognition, so testing for these is key.
Brain boosters
Keeping the brain engaged is just as important as physical health. Bredesen highlights several methods to boost neuroplasticity:
- Brain training exercises that challenge cognitive abilities.
- Light therapy, magnetic stimulation, and microcurrents to activate brain networks.
- Adequate nutrients, hormones, and neurotrophins to support neuronal function.
One key principle? Always challenge yourself just beyond your comfort zone. Learning something new without causing stress is the secret to lifelong cognitive resilience.
The takeaway
We’re living in a groundbreaking era for neuroscience. No longer do we have to accept cognitive decline as an inevitable part of aging. With the right tools, lifestyle interventions, and early detection, we can take control of our brain health—and extend our brainspan well into old age.
Bredesen’s work is revolutionizing the way we approach neurodegenerative disease. Alzheimer’s isn’t an unavoidable fate. By making smart choices today, we can stay sharp, vibrant, and mentally agile for decades to come.
