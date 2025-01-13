Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How Insulin Affects Alzheimer's + 2 Diets That May Lower The Risk

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 13, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Collage of keto vegetables, meats, fish, legumes, eggs, avocadoes
Image by mbg Creative / iStock
January 13, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Alzheimer's disease is a form of dementia that most commonly affects aging adults. While there's no cure for the neurodegenerative disorder, there are proven preventive factors, including certain forms of exercise and diets. According to nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's is by lowering insulin levels. 

In a mindbodygreen podcast episode, Ede says, "A lot of people don't realize that the path to Alzheimer's begins decades before the symptoms become obvious. And the path to Alzheimer's is paved with insulin resistance." Paying attention to this risk factor as early as 20 or 30 years old can help people pave different, healthier paths for aging. 

What is insulin resistance?

Insulin is a master growth hormone made in the pancreas, Ede explains, and it controls the levels and activities of most other hormones in the body, including sex and stress hormones. 

Insulin resistance occurs when cells in the fat, muscles, and liver can no longer respond to insulin and can't take glucose from the blood. To make up for it, the pancreas will pump out more insulin to help glucose enter the cells. Over time, this leads to blood sugar spikes

How are insulin resistance and Alzheimer's related?

While insulin resistance is not the only determination of Alzheimer's, Ede says it is a very powerful risk factor. "The science is very clear," she says.

Research has shown insulin resistance directly affects the ability of the hippocampus1 (aka the brain's memory center) to access energy. Without proper energy levels, this region of the brain will begin to shrink and die, she explains, leading to cognitive and memory decline. 

What eating styles help lower insulin levels?

1.

Intermittent fasting 

Intermittent fasting (IF) can be healthy because the body spends less time in a food-processing mood and has more time to rest, rejuvenate, and heal, Ede explains. 

Regardless of the type of diet someone's eating (keto, Mediterranean, paleo, vegan, etc.), IF has been shown to reduce both insulin and blood glucose levels2

All that said, fasting can have its complications. For people with perfectionist tendencies, a history of trauma, or a need for attention, prolonged fasting can trigger competitive instincts, Ede says. It may not be the best option for people with a history of eating disorders. 

2.

Ketogenic (keto) diet 

"A ketogenic diet is a therapeutic tool that I use in my practice every day," Ede says. In fact, she's seen patients with early Alzheimer's show improvements in mental clarity while following a keto diet.

Like IF, the keto diet helps lower and stabilize insulin levels and blood glucose levels3. "It allows your brain to burn more fat than glucose for energy," she adds. 

When the body enters ketosis by creating ketones, those ketones along with glucose enter the brain. The mixture of the two, instead of glucose alone, helps the brain to run more efficiently, Ede says. 

This encourages a growth factor in the brain (brain-derived neurotrophic factor) to grow new connections and remodel itself. "The level of that important growth factor goes up on a ketogenic diet without any supplementation," Ede says. 

The takeaway

Insulin resistance has a major impact on brain health and memory function. Lowering insulin levels through diet early in life may be one way to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease. 

Both intermittent fasting and the keto diet have been shown to lower insulin and blood glucose levels, therefore benefiting brain health. Intermittent fasting poses greater psychological risks for certain people, while the keto diet has more scientifically proven brain health benefits, according to Ede. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should
Integrative Health

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow

Jamie Schneider

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It
Women's Health

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About
Women's Health

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should
Integrative Health

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow

Jamie Schneider

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It
Women's Health

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About
Women's Health

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should
Integrative Health

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow

Jamie Schneider

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It
Women's Health

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About
Women's Health

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds

Hannah Frye

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says
Integrative Health

These 3 Supplements Reduce Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Research Says

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Improve Your Dental Health & Gut Health At The Same Time

Jenny Fant

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD
Integrative Health

The Silent Issue Affecting Metabolism & What To Do About It, From An MD

Jason Wachob

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Your Insurance Likely Doesn't Cover This Essential Test—Here's What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should
Integrative Health

3 Green Flags Your Multivitamin Is Working As It Should

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow
Integrative Health

5 Underrated Foods A Vascular Biologist Says Are A+ For Better Blood Flow

Jamie Schneider

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It
Women's Health

Women Are 2x More Likely To Have Knee Injuries — What To Do About It

Ava Durgin

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About
Women's Health

The Unexpected (& Dangerous) Side Effect Of Sleep Loss For Women No One's Talking About

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds
Integrative Health

This Deficiency Is Linked To Long COVID Symptoms, Research Finds

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.