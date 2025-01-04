Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 04, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Fresh Fruits And Vegetables In Reusable Bags On Kitchen Table
Image by Blue Collectors / Stocksy
January 04, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

There are a number of ways that diet can have a beneficial impact on overall health. And in recent years, there has been an emerging area of medicine that focuses on how dietary shifts may specifically benefit mental health. Meet: nutritional psychiatry.

As the area has grown in practice and interest, so has a wide group of experts who focus on the topic. So when nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., appeared on the mindbodygreen podcast, we were sure to ask about her perspective on the best diet for mental health and how to use the basic premises of nutritional psychology to support memory, limit migraines, and improve mood.

In response, she outlined three basic pillars of nutritional psychiatry and how getting the right nutrients to the brain can have a major impact:

1.

Make sure the brain has what it needs to run properly

"You need to make sure that the brain has all the building blocks and chemicals that it needs to run properly," she says, and ensure "your diet contains the foods that deliver those nutrients to the brain without a lot of difficulty."

Even though certain nutrients are worked into your diet via food, that doesn't mean they're reaching the systems that need them (including your brain), says Ede. That's because it goes beyond just eating foods that are directly good for your brain. Your diet, she explains "has to contain the nutrients, and those nutrients have to be available." This is also known as bioavailability, or the body's ability to absorb nutrients from a food.

Some foods are naturally bioavailable, and there are ways to strategically optimize your meals to better absorb nutrients. One way to do so is consuming foods that have nutrient synergy relationships: For example, pairing foods rich in fat-soluble vitamins1 (A, D, K) along with fats (avocado, olive oil).

2.

Replace potentially damaging foods with nutritious ones

The second pillar is to take the things out of your diet that could potentially harm your brain, she says. "Things like fruit juice and sugar and flour and refined cereal products and vegetable oils."

It goes beyond just removing the things that can be damaging, though, you also need to rebuild your diet with whole foods. According to Ede, there are a few basic steps to the best diet for mental health: eliminating processed foods, eating more animal proteins, and even tuning into keto or intermittent fasting protocols.

Beyond those guidelines, it also comes down to picking foods that support brain health, in all its facets. But really, pretty much any whole foods diet will take care of that, she says.

3.

Work to optimize your metabolism

"If you have damaged carbohydrate metabolism, insulin resistance, or prediabetes," says Ede, "then your brain is not able to access the energy that it needs to run itself properly." And these are more common than you may realize—in fact, more than 50% of Americans now have insulin resistance, she points out.

That said, supporting your metabolism is possible if you focus on the right foods. And finding a diet that can support your mental health and aid in balancing blood sugar may be a great option if you have any of the above issues.

The foods we eat have a major influence on our health and wellness, and since our brains are an integral part of our overall health, optimizing our diet to support our mental health seems like a no-brainer—pun intended.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast
Recipes

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast

Abby Moore

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists
Functional Food

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists

Abby Moore

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast
Recipes

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast

Abby Moore

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists
Functional Food

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists

Abby Moore

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast
Recipes

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast

Abby Moore

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists
Functional Food

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists

Abby Moore

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast
Recipes

12 Keto Muffin Recipes To Try For A Low-Carb, Healthy Breakfast

Abby Moore

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists
Functional Food

Why Canned Fish Deserves a Spot in Your Pantry (& How To Make It Delicious), Per Nutritionists

Abby Moore

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.