Think of it this way. Your heart is a muscle, and like any muscle that's forced to work too hard for too long, it eventually starts to break down. When blood pressure stays elevated, the heart has to pump against that increased resistance with every single beat, thousands of times a day, day after day. Over time, the muscle thickens, stiffens, and weakens. This, then, can lead to heart failure, coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes.