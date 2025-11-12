Omega-3 Supplements May Be The Missing Link In Helping You Lower Blood Pressure
High blood pressure—aka hypertension—is one of the most common health conditions1 in the United States, and a major risk factor for heart disease. And while genetics do factor into2 this condition, diet plays an outsized role in your ability to maintain healthy blood pressure levels.
One nutrient that's been linked time and time again to optimal heart health is omega-3 fatty acids.
Studies show that adding more omega-3s (think foods like fatty fish or sea vegetables) to your diet could help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of developing hypertension and heart disease in the future.
Here's how, and what you can do to bump up your omega-3 intake.
What's the connection between high blood pressure & heart disease?
As the heart pumps, it creates a force or pressure that circulates blood throughout the body. The problem is when that force becomes too high.
High blood pressure harms your heart over time by weakening the integrity of your arteries3—the structures that carry oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to the entire body.
Elevated blood pressure for prolonged periods can harden and narrow your arteries, which forces your heart to work harder to circulate blood. This can cause the heart to grow larger and thicker 4and pump blood less efficiently. Without any treatment or lifestyle changes, these changes can lead to heart disease like heart failure.
Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide5. Shockingly, the World Health Organization estimates that over 75% of premature heart disease is preventable6 by reducing heart disease risk factors.
High blood pressure is actually considered the leading modifiable risk factor for heart disease and early death. Unfortunately, up to 45% of adults7 worldwide have hypertension (a blood pressure level of 130/80 mmHg or higher8).
Several lifestyle factors that increase the likelihood of having high blood pressure include:
- Eating a high-salt diet
- Lacking physical activity
- Smoking cigarettes
- Poorly managing stress
- Drinking too much alcohol
- Having excess body weight
How do omega-3s affect blood pressure?
Following a nutritious, whole-food diet that's low in ultra-processed foods is one of the most effective ways to keep your blood pressure levels within an optimal range (120/80 mmHg or lower). Certain dietary components, including omega-3 fats, have also been shown to offer powerful blood pressure-lowering effects.
The omega-3 fatty acids docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) have potent cardioprotective properties.
Research findings suggest that DHA and EPA help improve blood flow through arteries by promoting the cells of the blood vessel wall to release a compound called nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is a vasodilator and widens the blood vessels to increase blood flow and, therefore, decrease the pressure on blood vessel walls.
Omega-3s can also help reduce oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs from an imbalance between the production of reactive oxygen species and antioxidant defenses in the body and leads to cellular damage.
Oxidative stress reduces the production of vasodilatory substances like nitric oxide, keeping blood vessels constricted and the pressure high.
Can supplementing with omega-3s lower blood pressure?
Studies show that supplementing with omega-3s can help reduce blood pressure levels, whether or not you struggle with hypertension.
A 2022 review published in the Journal of the American Heart Association included 71 studies that examined the relationship between blood pressure and DHA and EPA supplement intake (for an average of 10 weeks) in people ages 22 to 86.
The researchers found that when compared to adults who didn't take EPA and DHA, those who took between 2 and 3 grams of combined DHA and EPA per day (from supplements, food, or both) experienced an average blood pressure reduction of 2 mmHg.
Consuming 3 grams a day seemed to offer the greatest benefits, decreasing blood pressure by an average of 4.5 mmHg and 2 mmHg for people with hypertension and people with already healthy blood pressure levels.
Taking a daily omega-3 supplement may also help reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure in the future, as studies show that people with higher blood levels of omega-3s9 are more likely to have healthy blood pressure readings.
So, how do omega-3 supplements play into overall heart disease risk?
By lowering blood pressure and reducing other heart disease risk factors, such as high triglyceride levels, omega-3s could protect you from heart disease.
Researchers of a large 2019 review of 13 studies involving almost 130,000 people found that those supplementing with EPA and DHA were less likely to have or die of heart disease and experience a heart attack. And higher doses of these omega-3s seemed to offer even more protective benefits, as researchers found that every 1-gram serving of omega-3s was linked to a 9% lower risk of heart attack and a 7% lower risk of coronary heart disease.
So, how much omega-3 do you need to take for optimal heart health protection? According to this study, taking 2 to 3 grams of a combined DHA and EPA supplement daily can help lower your chances of developing heart disease down the line.
How to get more omega-3s
It's clear that omega-3s play an important role in keeping your heart healthy and reducing your chances of chronic diseases. Unfortunately, most people don't get enough of these essential fats.
DHA and EPA are only found in high amounts in a few foods, like salmon, herring, and trout. This means that people who don't consume seafood regularly may not be taking in adequate amounts of omega-3s. While there are vegetarian sources of alpha-linolenic acid omega-3s (like chia seeds, walnuts, and edamame), the conversion of this omega-3 to DHA or EPA is low. Also, since seafood is the main dietary source of DHA and EPA, the diets of people who can't or choose not to eat seafood are usually deficient10 in omega-3s.
Whether you regularly eat seafood or not, taking an omega-3 supplement can help you meet your daily omega-3 needs and make it easier for you to maintain optimal omega-3 blood levels.
If you're following a plant-based diet, algal oil supplements have been shown to be similarly effective as fish oil in increasing DHA and EPA levels and offer a convenient way for people following vegan and vegetarian diets to maintain optimal omega-3 status.
Whether you have high blood pressure or not, supplementing with11 omega-3s could benefit your health in other ways, too, such as providing anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, increasing blood levels of DHA and EPA, supporting optimal immune function, promoting healthy circulation, and more.
The takeaway
High blood pressure is a common health problem that can have devastating effects on the heart by negatively impacting arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart, and increasing the risk for life-threatening events like heart attacks and heart failure.
Following a healthy diet and supplementing with omega-3s has been shown to reduce blood pressure levels and protect against developing high blood pressure and heart disease in the future.
Incorporating foods rich in DHA and EPA and taking a high-quality omega-3 supplement (here are some of our favorites) are two of the easiest ways to ensure you're taking in optimal amounts of these important fatty acids every day. And for blood pressure and heart health benefits, that appears to be between 2 and 3 grams a day.
