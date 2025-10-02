Having Trouble Hearing? It May Be A Sign Of Dementia Later In Life
When you think of dementia pathology, you likely think of genetics first (e.g., the APOE4 gene and Alzheimer’s disease risk).
Next, you may consider modifiable lifestyle habits that can help prevent the disease or its progression—like a well-balanced diet, physical activity, stress management, and restful sleep.
But what if I told you that hearing loss can also play a major role in the development of dementia down the road?
How hearing loss impacts dementia
While we typically associate hearing problems with natural aging, they can be a red flag for cognitive issues to come. According to The Lancet, hearing impairment is the most prominent risk factor1 for dementia—midlife hearing loss accounts for approximately 9% of dementia cases2.
While research into why and how these conditions are linked is ongoing, scientists theorize that neuronal mechanisms related to hearing loss can play a role in and exacerbate dementia pathology—and vice versa.
In other words, in cases where dementia patients also have hearing loss, the science isn’t definitive on whether dementia exacerbates hearing loss or hearing loss can directly lead to dementia.
However, there seems to be a clear relationship between auditory processing and global cognitive function in such cases.
How to prevent dementia
One out of 10 cases is nothing to scoff at, so why aren’t we talking about the associated risks involved with hearing loss? And what should someone who’s experiencing hearing problems in midlife do to help nurture their cognitive well-being and prevent dementia?
First and foremost, protecting your hearing health is critical. When you’re struggling to hear a noise (e.g., a conversation among your family members in a loud restaurant), your brain is forced to allocate additional cognitive resources to help you hear better.
This means that noisy or distracting environments can make it even more difficult to process auditory stimuli. Over time, the strain on these cognitive functions can contribute to dementia pathology.
If you’re already struggling with hearing loss, consider speaking to your doctor about a hearing aid. While they don’t cure your hearing problems, they do amplify noises—which, in turn, ensures that your cognitive resources don’t become depleted. Avoiding loud, noisy environments (like concerts) or taking extra precautions (like using ear plugs) can also help protect your hearing capabilities.
Of course, protecting your auditory processing is only one of many ways to help lower your risk of dementia. Other methods include:
- Getting plenty of deep, restful sleep
- Taking a high-quality brain longevity supplement (e.g., one with citicoline, a neuronutrient that has been clinically shown to improve cognitive impairment)
- Getting your hearing checked and coming up with a hearing health plan with an expert
- Using hearing tools, such as Nuance Audio, which are open air, invisible hearing aids combined with glasses. They help wearers hear better in noisy environments without the discomfort of traditional hearing aids.
The takeaway
We need to change the narrative on auditory health, especially when it comes to “normal” hearing loss that occurs in middle-aged adults. If you’re having trouble hearing, don’t wait to see an audiologist—early intervention could mean delaying or even preventing dementia later in life.