How To Protect Your Mental Health This Holiday Season, From A Psychiatrist

While the onset of the holiday season can be an exciting time, it can also create substantial stressors and mood shifts. Given all the build-up around the holidays, it's not uncommon for people to sometimes get the 'holiday blues.' Feeling down, stressed, or simply burnt out is normal.

That being said, it's important to distinguish between the expected holiday (or post-holiday) blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), an issue many people face during the fall and winter seasons, especially in colder climates. SAD symptoms are very similar to major depressive episodes that appear around the same time every year.

As we head into the holiday season—especially during the pandemic when many of our normal coping strategies may not be feasible—it is essential to be mindful of our mental health. Here are some key points to consider that can help you and those you love to avoid holiday-induced anxiety and stress during this unusual holiday season: