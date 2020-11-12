Navigating the holidays may be tricky this year if you have family members with different ideas about what is and isn't safe amid COVID-19. Your health and safety are important, but when family emotions are involved, and the prospect of not going home for the holidays becomes a reality, it can become difficult to maintain your boundaries.

To figure out how to deal with the new normal of holidays, mbg consulted family therapists who offered tips for navigating these tricky family dynamics over the holidays.