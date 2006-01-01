Board-certified psychiatrist

Priyanka is a board-certified psychiatrist and Medical Director for Community Psychiatry, California's largest outpatient mental health organization. She attended medical school in India and came to the United States in 2006 to continue her education. She first attended the Nutrition and Dietetics program at Syracuse University and then joined the psychiatry residency program at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York. Dr. Priyanka's approach to psychiatric treatment is to consider the overall health of her patients and bring them along on a journey to understand the role of eating habits, exercise, self-care and mindfulness in their wellbeing.