Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How A Busy CEO Sets Boundaries On Work So It Doesn't Ruin His Sleep

Nick Green
Author:
Nick Green
January 23, 2025
Nick Green
Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Market
By Nick Green
Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Market
Nick Green is Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Market, a membership-based online platform that makes healthy living easy and accessible to all.
the wind down valerie cacho
Image by Tanya Yatsenko / Stocksy
January 23, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Our sleep series, The Wind Down, provides a minute-by-minute peek into the wind-down routines that get well-being experts ready for bed. Today, we're relaxing with CEO and co-founder of Thrive Market, Nick Green, who swears by daily exercise and the occasional sauna and ice bath for a great night's rest.

My awareness of how important sleep is has increased massively over the last five years—mostly because having kids gave me the first taste of what it's like to not sleep well. Ever since our first was born back in 2017 (we now have three!), I've had to get much more deliberate about my routine to ensure I get good rest.

For me, that starts with sleep hygiene basics: going to bed at the same time every night (11 p.m.), using blackout curtains, and when I really need to be at my best the next day, wearing wax earplugs so I can sleep through anything. I'll also use pre-bedtime supplements selectively. I'll take melatonin when I travel, valerian root tea if I'm having trouble relaxing after a big day, and glycine, ashwagandha, or magnesium when I'm under stress.

If I had to point to one thing that consistently makes the biggest difference in my sleep, it's exercise. When I work, I sleep better and fall back to sleep more easily if I'm woken up by the kids. So, as a parent, daily exercise has become my one sleep nonnegotiable.

sleep stats written over line gradient
  • Average hours I sleep a night: 7
  • Ideal bedtime: 11 p.m.
  • Ideal wake-up time: 6 a.m.
  • Nightstand essentials: Phone, Apple Watch
  • Sleep bad habit: Working past 10
  • Caffeine consumption: Both tea and coffee. I mix it up for variety and to keep my caffeine intake in check.
  • How I track my sleep: I don't use a sleep tracker.
  • The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Earplugs 
my sleep routine written over gradient

Early evening: Our family eats together most nights, and we lean toward smaller, Mediterranean-style dinners (my wife Carolina is from Spain, where the biggest meal is lunch). Tonight, we had an avocado, tomato, and cucumber salad and fish, and for dessert, I munched on our Thrive Market organic cacao nibs—they are loaded with flavonoids and other micronutrients, and I now crave them even more than I did dark chocolate.

7-8 p.m.: Get the kids to bed. It's always an adventure in our house with three under 6. On a good night, this is done by 7:45. On a bad night, it could be 9 o'clock.

8-9 p.m.: With kids down, Carolina and I get our only hour of one-on-one time during the day. We try to relax, but many nights, we have logistics to cover, kids' activities to schedule, travel to coordinate, and weekend plans to make. The time is never enough.

9-10 p.m.: My last work "sprint." I've heard some people say working before bed hurts their sleep, but for me, it helps me relax to know I've wrapped up the day's loose ends and planned out the next day. I'm very strict about shutting things down at 10, though. Otherwise, I can easily get into a groove and find myself working way too late.

10-10:30 p.m.: This is my time to unwind. If I'm feeling ambitious, I'll jump in my barrel sauna and an ice bath on our balcony and try to do 20 minutes hot and five minutes cold two to three times per week. I like doing it before bed, which seems to promote restorative rest.

10:30-11 p.m.: Reading to lights out. I try to be strict about shutting things down at 10:30, but sometimes I'll go until 11 if I'm in the middle of a good book.

6-6:30 a.m.: Depending on what workout I have on the docket, I'll wake up somewhere between 6 and 6:30 a.m. If I'm doing a HIIT class, I try to be out the door by 6:15. If I'm going for a run or a swim, 6:30.

More On This Topic

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician

Noemi Adame, MD

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story
Paid Content | Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Living With An Ultra-Rare Inherited Cholesterol Condition: One Family's Story

Devon Barrow

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Bedtime For Heart Health According To Research

Sarah Regan

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Healthy Fat Improves Depressive Symptoms

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span
Healthy Weight

This Type Of Weight Loss Could Actually Shorten Your Life Span

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond
Integrative Health

5 Dementia-Preventing Habits For Women In Their 40s & Beyond

Morgan Chamberlain

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds
Mental Health

This One Thing Can Make You 2.4x More Likely To Die From Cancer, A Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Doing This In Your 30s Can Reduce Your Dementia Risk In Your 70s, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them
Women's Health

Hot Flashes Don't Just Happen During Menopause—Here's What Causes Them

Hannah Frye

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm
Integrative Health

Losing Sleep? 5 Ways To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

Sarah Regan

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician
Integrative Health

5 Reasons Most Weight Loss Plans Fail, From A Holistic Physician

Noemi Adame, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.