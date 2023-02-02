How To Achieve Focus Throughout The Day (Sans Afternoon Crash)
Modern society is facing a serious attention crisis. It seems everyone and their mom is struggling to focus on whatever task they set out to accomplish, whether professional or personal.
In a world where we’re bombarded by constant messages and inundated with an incessant barrage of digital information, it’s honestly impressive any of us are able to get anything done. That said, maintaining healthy attention levels takes intentional and effective habits and tools—like targeted nootropics.
Functional medicine expert Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C. believes one brain-focused formula stands out above the rest when it comes to supporting mental acuity, sustained energy, and enhanced attention. “There is a better way: focus+ from my friends at mindbodygreen.”*
Why Will Cole trusts focus+.
Part of Cole’s job is to support the brain health of his clients, which is why he recommends mindbodygreen’s focus supplement formula.*
“[focus+] is a very smart, science-backed formula that includes some very important compounds—coffee bean and coffee cherry extract for instant and sustained energy, but also blended with things like guarana, vitamin B12, ginseng, L-theanine,”* Cole explains.
“When you get all these compounds together…you get sustained mental acuity and sustained mental alertness throughout the day,” plus enhanced flow state, stress resilience, support with neurotransmitter synthesis, and bolstered cognitive task performance—all without the dreaded afternoon crash that seasoned coffee drinkers know all too well.*
The takeaway.
mindbodygreen’s focus+ is a beacon of concentration in an overwhelming world of overstimulation and relentless digital technology. “That’s why I love it and my clients love it,” Cole expounds. He’s willing to bet you’ll love it, too.
