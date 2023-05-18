Let’s be honest, no serum in the world can mask struggling skin from within. If you’re losing sleep regularly, you don’t have time to whip up meals with whole and natural foods, or you're skimping on your water intake, it will show on your face.

All this to say: the more you prioritize your internal health, the better your skin will look, and thus, the simpler your topical routine will become. Below, a quick way to do just that for those who want to work smarter, not harder, for glowing skin.