This Is Why People Say Collagen Supplements Don’t Work
Beauty myths, unfortunately, are everywhere. Some people say you shouldn’t moisturize your skin if it’s already oily. (Not exactly.) Others think piping hot water alone will clear your pores. (Big nope.) Plenty of people also deem collagen supplements faulty, which isn’t true at all.
That being said, not every collagen supplement is going to have the same effects. In fact, there’s one distinction in the fine print that may determine whether or not you’ll see positive results. Here's what to look for and why it matters.
Advertisement
Why you should always look for hydrolyzed peptides.
“Collagen supplements are some of the best nutritional supplements to help improve the quality and health of your skin,” holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., says in a recent TikTok video. “This was shown in a recent meta-analysis of over 1100 people taking collagen1. They found that taking collagen for 90 days was effective in [supporting] skin aging. It does this by [easing] wrinkles and improving the skin elasticity and hydration."*
But here’s the thing—this huge meta-analysis1 included studies evaluating hydrolyzed collagen peptides. This is an important distinction, as not every collagen supplement out there is hydrolyzed to the same degree.
When collagen is hydrolyzed (like the peptides used in mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ formula), the body can more optimally absorb the peptides and, thus, use the collagen more efficiently. See, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* If collagen isn't hydrolyzed, it's not useful.
“So don’t believe the naysayers, collagen does work,” Youn adds. Just be sure to scout a trustworthy formula, one that provides the most bang for your buck (as collagen supplements can be expensive).
Our recommendation, of course, is the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder. In addition to grass-fed hydrolyzed collagen peptides, this formula contains vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, biotin, and even more skin-loving ingredients.* This means it’s more than just a collagen supplement—not to mention, it helps support a healthy gut as well (and remember, the gut and skin are connected).*
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Plenty of people claim that collagen supplements don’t work, and to be fair, some of them might not work for everyone. However, hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to support skin aging in extensive studies1.* Want to learn more about the ins and outs of these supplements? Check out our full guide here for more benefits, dosage information, and what to look for.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.