Beauty myths, unfortunately, are everywhere. Some people say you shouldn’t moisturize your skin if it’s already oily. (Not exactly.) Others think piping hot water alone will clear your pores. (Big nope.) Plenty of people also deem collagen supplements faulty, which isn’t true at all.

That being said, not every collagen supplement is going to have the same effects. In fact, there’s one distinction in the fine print that may determine whether or not you’ll see positive results. Here's what to look for and why it matters.