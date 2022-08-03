Women Have More Problems Sleeping Than Men — But This Supplement Can Help

Adding a science-backed sleep supplement, like mbg's sleep support+, to your routine may also prove helpful.* This supplement combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® for a relaxing sleep aid that is safe to take nightly (though those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should check in with their doctor before starting with any new supplement).*

While sleep support+ has helped hundreds of people achieve better sleep, it gets particularly rave reviews from women using it to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, or wake up feeling more refreshed.*

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night,"* writes reviewer Nancy P.

Others, like reviewer Prudence T., note that the product helps them drift back to sleep easier after pesky mid-night wakeups. "Waking at 3 a.m. still happens, but I'm able to fall back to sleep more often, usually fairly quickly,"* Prudence writes.

Reviewer Jennifer N. also finds that the supplement helps her get back to bed fast—without the addition of any (potentially problematic) hormones like melatonin, writing, "Sleep support works for me. I was skeptical but it really works! I have noticed since taking it that most nights I am able to go back to sleep after I wake up. I'm also happy to find something without melatonin in it."*