 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Why Women Have Different Sleep Needs Than Men + What To Do About It

Why Women Have Different Sleep Needs Than Men + What To Do About It

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Women Have More Problems Sleeping Than Men — But This Supplement Can Help

Image by Marc Bordons / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 3, 2022 — 20:05 PM

As any woman whose been kept awake by the steady snooze of a male bed partner can attest, sleep differences between the sexes are all too real. Science confirms that women and men do have vastly different sleep needs and challenges; a divergence that begins as early as puberty.

Why women have different sleep needs than men.

Last fall, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, unpacked some reasons that women may have a harder time sleeping than men on an Instagram Live Q&A. "Sleep is a good indication of hormonal changes," Ferira noted, meaning that transitions that affect female hormones (think menstruation, pregnancy, premenopause, menopause, and postmenopause) are bound to affect sleep in one way or another.

Beyond affecting hormones like progesterone, luteinizing hormone, and prolactin, these phases can also come with uncomfortable side effects that keep us up at night. Combine that with the fact that women are more likely to report having higher stress levels than men, and you have a recipe for all kinds of sleep disturbances.

Ferira pointed out that women tend to take longer to fall asleep and wake up more throughout the night than men do, for example. And while they do tend to get a bit more deep, restorative slow-wave sleep than men, women may not reap all the benefits of it because of overactive minds.

"Even while [women] are sleeping more deeply, certain parts of their brain are showing more activity during sleep," clinical psychologist Wendy M. Troxel, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg. "That corresponds with what women often say: 'Yes, I may be sleeping, but my mind is always active.'"

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What to do about it.

All of these factors make healthy wind-down rituals and sleep routines even more crucial for women—especially those who are under a lot of stress or in a period of hormonal flux.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

Adding a science-backed sleep supplement, like mbg's sleep support+, to your routine may also prove helpful.* This supplement combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® for a relaxing sleep aid that is safe to take nightly (though those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should check in with their doctor before starting with any new supplement).*

While sleep support+ has helped hundreds of people achieve better sleep, it gets particularly rave reviews from women using it to fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, or wake up feeling more refreshed.*

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night,"* writes reviewer Nancy P.

Others, like reviewer Prudence T., note that the product helps them drift back to sleep easier after pesky mid-night wakeups. "Waking at 3 a.m. still happens, but I'm able to fall back to sleep more often, usually fairly quickly,"* Prudence writes.

Reviewer Jennifer N. also finds that the supplement helps her get back to bed fast—without the addition of any (potentially problematic) hormones like melatonin, writing, "Sleep support works for me. I was skeptical but it really works! I have noticed since taking it that most nights I am able to go back to sleep after I wake up. I'm also happy to find something without melatonin in it."*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Differences in hormones, stress levels, and sleep architecture can make it more difficult for women to achieve a high-quality snooze than men. When combined with a healthy wind-down routine, sleep support+ is one supplement that can help.* Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(350)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Underrated Vitamin Could Help You Get Higher Quality Sleep, Study Says*

Emma Loewe
This Underrated Vitamin Could Help You Get Higher Quality Sleep, Study Says*
Integrative Health

Your Body Can't Make This Essential Nutrient On Its Own — Here's How To Get It

Hannah Frye
Your Body Can't Make This Essential Nutrient On Its Own — Here's How To Get It
Integrative Health

The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
The Supplement A Nutrition PhD Takes For Longevity & Brain Health*
Off-the-Grid

Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals — For The Sake Of The Planet

Emma Loewe
Why We All Need To Think About Our Funerals — For The Sake Of The Planet
Integrative Health

I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career

Sarah Regan
I Was Working At An Unfulfilling Job — Here's How I Manifested My Dream Career
Home

The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People

Jack Byram
The 7 Best Beds That Are Actually Long Enough For Tall People
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies

Hannah Margaret Allen
The Easiest Hack Our Executive Editor Uses To Sneak In More Veggies
Recipes

Collagen Cold Foam Is The Key To This Skin-Supporting Summer Drink

Hannah Frye
Collagen Cold Foam Is The Key To This Skin-Supporting Summer Drink
Integrative Health

This Popular Bedtime Tea May Actually Be Disrupting Your Sleep

Kami McBride
This Popular Bedtime Tea May Actually Be Disrupting Your Sleep
Beauty

A Derm Warns: Avoid This Common Nail Care Technique — Even At Salons

Hannah Frye
A Derm Warns: Avoid This Common Nail Care Technique — Even At Salons
Mental Health

FYI You Can Use Your Insurance To Pay For Online Therapy — Here's How

Brittany Loggins
FYI You Can Use Your Insurance To Pay For Online Therapy — Here's How
Functional Food

This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It

Merrell Readman
This Supplement Is A Gut Health Powerhouse — Most People Don't Get Enough Of It
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-women-have-different-sleep-needs-than-men-what-to-do
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!