Needing intimacy and space is not a marker of strength or weakness, it just is what it is. We simply have to ask for it in a healthy way. Because the truth is, human beings are interdependent creatures who co-create our realities. Being doggedly overly-independent or believing we have to always be very close to someone else (especially if this is based on some cultural idea and not based on what you actually need) are not healthy ways to live.