Co-regulation can be thought of, in simple terms, as nervous system regulation that occurs between people when the environment created by them brings both people into a regulated state.

We're constantly creating these environments with others through relating to each other, even when we don't realize it. It happens between parent and child, romantic partners, friends, and even crowds.

Our emotions are palpable to others, and their emotions are palpable to us, so when it comes to regulating your nervous system, somatic therapist and associate director at the Modern Sex Therapy Institutes, Holly Richmond Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, co-regulating is one of the most powerful and healing ways to do it.

As she explains, "We live in a culture where the normalized trope is we have to do it ourselves and figure it out on our own, and that just isn't true for most people or their nervous systems," adding, "Our nervous systems are still wired for codependency and connection."

Now, that's not "codependence" in an unhealthy, toxic sense, but rather healthy codependence in which people trust that they can rely on their loved ones for support when needed. Because sometimes, Richmond says, self regulation just isn't enough, and we need that connection with another human being to bring our nervous system either down to a regulated level, or up to a regulated level.

In short, she adds, "I've never met a person who's healed, or gotten the progress they wanted to see, that hasn't been reliant on another human being or a group in some way."