Uh, Are Potatoes The New Energy Bars? Why A Sports Dietitian Loves This Trend

And pro tip: There are benefits to switching up your white potato for a colored counterpart every now and again. Sweet potatoes, for example, are known to boost antioxidants and beta-carotene. Purple potatoes also tend to be higher in antioxidants and better for blood sugar control than white potatoes, due to their lower glycemic index value. However, if you're a fan of white potatoes, you don't necessarily need to swap them out.