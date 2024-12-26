Skip to Content
Functional Food

Research Is Homing In On Why Red Seaweed Is Such A Great Prebiotic

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe
December 26, 2024
Emma Loewe
By Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe is the former Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen. She is the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us" and the co-author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Health Benefits of Sea Moss
Image by Damocean / iStock
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We've long known that seaweed is a great source of vitamins, minerals, and protein, and research continues to support the sea veggie's healthy benefits. One study in the journal Marine Drugs1 sheds some light on another reason to pack your plate with algae: It's a powerful prebiotic.

Fishing for the healthy compounds in red seaweed

For this study, researchers from Korea University in Seoul and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign isolated compounds in red seaweed to see which ones were consumed by probiotic bacteria in a lab setting. (Remember: Prebiotics are what provide nutrients to gut-healthy probiotics.)

They used red seaweed because it's high in soluble fiber, making it one of the most gut-friendly sea veggies around. Previous research has also found that the antioxidant-rich algae contain anti-inflammatory and potential anticancer properties2.

After breaking down different varieties of red seaweed, the team found that agarobiose (AgaDP3) was the sugar most likely to be consumed by probiotic bacteria. "These results show us that when we eat red seaweed, it gets broken down in the gut and releases these sugars, which serve as food for the probiotic bacteria," study lead Yong-Su Jin, Ph.D., said of the findings in a news release.

They also noticed that AHG, a building block of red seaweed's cell walls, seemed to inhibit the spread of colon cancer cells in the trial. Jin says this could help explain why the number of colon cancer patients is so low in parts of Japan where seaweed is a diet staple.

By identifying the key compounds in red seaweed, the team hopes to pave the way for more functional foods and medicines to incorporate the salty ingredient.

This finding becomes even more exciting when you consider the beneficial climate impacts of seaweed: Easy to farm and quick to grow, seaweed filters pollutants and sequesters carbon3 from surrounding waters. It can also help protect coasts from storm surges, making seaweed farming an increasingly appealing industry in waterfront areas around the world.

"Seaweed is this incredible technology of Mother Nature that can feed the planet but also restore our seas in the climate crisis," regenerative ocean farmer Bren Smith previously told mbg.

How to work it into your diet

You can now find edible red seaweed (also called dulse) in the international aisle of most grocery stores, as well as Asian food markets. Its smoky, salty, umami flavor makes for a great addition to poke bowls, fish bone broths, and miso soups.

And as various types of seaweed become more popular in the states, a number of food companies are also cooking it up in tasty ways. Here are a few snack companies that make it easy to get your fix:

The takeaway

The more we learn about seaweed, the more essential the sea veggie seems for a healthy diet. The latest findings on its prebiotic properties are yet another reason to make the sustainable ingredient a part of your routine.

