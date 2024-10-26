Skip to Content
Functional Food

Why Poached Eggs Are The Healthiest Preparation To Order When You're At A Restaurant

Merrell Readman
Author:
Merrell Readman
October 26, 2024
Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Image by Mental Art + Design / Stocksy
October 26, 2024

In working to craft a healthier diet, sometimes the hardest part is figuring out how to practice your new habits while dining out. Choosing what to order at a restaurant is already difficult enough, but add the challenge of finding a healthy option that will make your body feel amazing...and things become even more daunting.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with enjoying any delicious meal on the menu at your favorite restaurant, but sometimes it's nice to know which dish will help you feel most energized and ready to take on the day—especially when it comes to breakfast.

As for eggs, how you order this protein-packed food is made simpler—and healthier—with a tip from author, entrepreneur, and nutrition expert Mark Sisson.

How to order your eggs at a restaurant

Eggs are an excellent vegetarian source of protein that are packed with a range of nutrients to help keep you full and satisfied after eating. However, when you're ordering them at a restaurant, the door is suddenly open to methods of cooking that involve less nutritious oils that may have inflammatory properties. "Seed oils happen more often than not in most restaurants," Sisson previously told mbg. Instead, poached eggs are a simple (and delicious!) alternative for your breakfast order.

"Poached eggs are guaranteed to be seed-oil-free," he explains in a recent newsletter. "They are simply simmered eggs. You could try asking for soft-boiled or hard-boiled eggs, but most places won't do that." Thankfully poached eggs are generally available at most restaurants. "Just make sure to ask them to really drain them well, otherwise you'll have a puddle of water on your plate," he adds.

Poached eggs at home

When you're at home, you obviously know which cooking oil you're using to prepare your eggs (we recommend extra-virgin olive oil aka EVOO or avocado oil), so you have more freedom to experiment with egg prep. But if you're interested in trying poached eggs on your own, this recipe walks you through exactly how to master the dish.

Not to mention, this particular dish is packed with satisfying spices like harissa, which can actually help to support your metabolism.

The takeaway

Going out for breakfast should be a fun occasion and not one that sparks stress. If you're an egg lover, opting for poached eggs is a great way to ensure you're not consuming hidden ingredients like seed oils within your meals.

This healthy choice helps you reap the benefits of this protein-rich food, and enjoy your dining-out experience to the fullest.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

