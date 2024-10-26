Eggs are an excellent vegetarian source of protein that are packed with a range of nutrients to help keep you full and satisfied after eating. However, when you're ordering them at a restaurant, the door is suddenly open to methods of cooking that involve less nutritious oils that may have inflammatory properties. "Seed oils happen more often than not in most restaurants," Sisson previously told mbg. Instead, poached eggs are a simple (and delicious!) alternative for your breakfast order.