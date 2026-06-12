This Centuries-Old Game Is Having A Major Moment — And It's Genuinely Good For Your Brain
If you've noticed mahjong popping up everywhere lately, you're not alone. While the centuries-old Chinese tile game has been grandmothers' favorite game for years, it has officially broken into the mainstream and is now having a major moment in the U.S. Yelp reported that searches for mahjong clubs up 4,467% year over year, and you may have noticed the game entering your social media feed, or even in your group chat.
You might expect mahjong to be another passing trend, but research suggests it's actually good for your brain. Playing the game is associated with meaningfully better cognitive scores and improved executive function. It's a rare case where something people actually want to do also happens to be clinically backed brain medicine.
What is mahjong
Mahjong is a tile-based strategy game played by four people seated around a square table. A standard game set includes 136 to 152 tiles, and the goal is to build winning combinations by drawing, discarding, and strategically collecting tiles across multiple rounds.
To win, players must memorize which tiles have been played, predict what their opponents are holding, and continuously adjust their strategy. Every turn requires attention, calculation, and quick decision-making. And because it's a social game played with others in real time, it also demands communication, reading the room, and staying mentally engaged throughout.
That combination of memory, strategy, and social interaction all happening simultaneously is exactly what makes it so interesting from a brain health perspective.
While it's unclear exactly when and where mahjong was created, historians generally agree that the game originated near Shanghai, China in the mid- to late-1800s. As the game grew in popularity in China, it was passed on to American expatriates, entrepreneurs, and tourists, who eventually brought the game to the U.S. American companies helped popularize the game when they started making mahjong sets. American mahjong became a core part of many communities, especially Jewish women.
What the studies found
A large-scale longitudinal study followed over 7,000 older adults in China over ten years, tracking how often they played mahjong and how their cognitive function changed over time. The results showed that mahjong players consistently scored higher on cognitive assessments than non-players. Additionally, non-players' scores declined over the decade, while players' scores stayed stable. By the end of the study period, mahjong players were actually doing better cognitively than they had at the start.
Frequency mattered in this study too. The more often someone played, the better their scores in areas like memory, attention, reaction time, and the ability to coordinate tasks. And the relationship was one-directional: playing more mahjong predicted better cognitive function down the line, but better cognitive function didn't predict more mahjong playing. This means the game was clearly driving the benefit.
A separate randomized controlled trial looked specifically at older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a stage of cognitive decline that sits between normal aging and early dementia. Participants were randomly assigned to either play mahjong three times a week for 12 weeks or continue their normal routine. After 12 weeks, the mahjong group showed meaningful improvements in executive function (the cognitive skills behind planning, decision-making, and managing daily tasks), as well as in their ability to handle everyday activities like finances, cooking, and transportation. None of these changes occurred in the control group.
Why mahjong works for the brain
Most brain-health interventions ask you to do something that feels like homework, whether it be a memory exercises at home, on an app, or as part of a structured program. Mahjong is a game, so it doesn't feel like any of those things. But under the hood, it's hitting nearly every cognitive domain at once.
Each round requires players to hold multiple pieces of information in working memory simultaneously to keep track of which tiles have been played, which combinations are still possible, what their opponents might be building. It's basically the equivalent of a sustained workout for attention and recall. The strategic layer of deciding which tile to discard, when to call a set, and how to adjust your plan also engages core components of executive function, like planning, inhibition, and cognitive flexibility.
There's also the social dimension. Mahjong is inherently a multiplayer game. Players communicate, read each other's moves, and engage in real-time social interaction throughout every session.
Research on social engagement consistently links it to better cognitive outcomes in older adults, and the researchers in the longitudinal study noted that mahjong's social component may be one of the key mechanisms behind its benefits.
It's also low-cost, widely accessible, and, most importantly, something people actually enjoy and want to keep doing. Adherence is one of the biggest challenges in any cognitive intervention. Mahjong sidesteps that problem entirely.
How to find your game
You don't need to be a mahjong expert to start reaping the benefits. If you want to start playing the game, here's how to find your way in:
- Find a local group: Mahjong clubs are popping up at community centers, libraries, senior centers, and even bars and cafes. The Yelp trend data reflects a real surge in organized play, so a quick search for mahjong clubs in your city will likely turn up more options than you'd expect.
- Learn the basics online: Mahjong has a learning curve, but it's not steep. YouTube has solid beginner tutorials, and most in-person groups welcome newcomers. The version most commonly played in the US is American mahjong, which uses slightly different rules than the Chinese version studied in the research, but the cognitive demands are similar.
- Aim for consistency over intensity: The randomized trial used a protocol of three sessions per week, each lasting about an hour. The longitudinal study found that even occasional play was associated with better outcomes than no play at all. Start with what's realistic and build from there.
- Make it social: The social component may be part of what makes mahjong effective. Playing with friends, family, or a regular group amplifies the benefit and makes it far more likely you'll stick with it.
The takeaway
Mahjong is having a cultural moment, and the science gives you good reason to join in. Not only is the game a fun activity with friends, it also combines memory, attention, calculation, strategic thinking, and social engagement in a single activity. It hits nearly every cognitive domain at once in a format that's genuinely enjoyable. So if you've been looking for a brain health habit that doesn't feel like homework, this is your sign to start gaming.