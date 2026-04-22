Study Identifies A Surprising Factor That Influences Cognitive Decline As We Age
As we get older, we have to work a bit harder to preserve all aspects of our health—physical, mental, emotional, and more. And in terms of brain health, cognitive decline is a very real concern for aging adults everywhere. (Especially considering cases of dementia are expected to rise in coming years.)
But according to new research published in the journal Menopause, one surprising factor could impact women's risk for cognitive decline. Here's what they found.
Studying the link between reproductive lifespan and cognitive decline
For this study, researchers wanted to dig deeper into the connection between reproductive lifespan and cognition. "Reproductive lifespan" is simply the amount of time between menarche (the onset of menstruation in adolescence) and menopause.
During this reproductive lifespan, women are exposed to endogenous estrogen. After menopause, however, estrogen levels drop. Interestingly enough, the study authors note that women experience cognitive decline at a faster rate than men, so it's thought that estrogen may play a role there.
And after reviewing over 30 years worth of existing research, including data on over 14,000 women, the results do, indeed, point to the protective benefits of a longer reproductive lifespan.
Namely, longer reproductive lifespans were associated with better cognitive maintenance. Hormone therapy, on the other hang, did not show the same cognitive benefits.
Why it matters
Cognitive decline is one of the earliest signs of dementia, and considering dementia and cognitive decline impact women more than men, these findings have important implications for understanding the role of hormones in overall health.
Not only that, but knowing that hormone therapy doesn't offer the same benefits of a longer reproductive lifespan, the findings implore researchers to look for new ways to help women preserve their cognitive abilites.
As medical director for The Menopause Society, Stephanie Faubion M.D. explains in a news release, "This large observational study showed an association of longer reproductive span with better cognitive trajectories. However, longer duration of hormone therapy use, either within or outside 10 years of menopause, was not associated with better global cognitive performance."
And while your reproductive lifespan is heavily influenced by genetics, lifestyle does still play a factor. Adequate levels of vitamin D can increase fertility, for one thing, along with other factors like balancing your hormones, eating a healthy diet, and more.
The takeaway
For years, women's health was put on the backburner as studies focused more heavily on men. But more and more research is uncovering how women face sex-specific issues that need their own attention. The more we understand about the role of reproductive hormone's and women's health, the better we'll be able to address women's needs as they age.