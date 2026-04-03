Ovarian Health Isn’t Just About Fertility — It’s a Vital Sign
A topic that I’ve been particularly fascinated by recently has been ovarian longevity. So, needless to say, I was all ears when the renowned women’s health experts, Natalie Crawford, M.D., and Jila Senemar, M.D., discussed it at this year’s Revitalize, mindbodygreen’s signature wellness event.
What unfolded wasn’t just a talk about fertility; it was a deep dive into how our ovaries silently signal long-term health, far beyond whether or not we plan to have children.
Ovarian health isn’t just about fertility
For years, we’ve been taught to think of ovaries as ticking clocks, primarily tied to conception. But Crawford is reframing the conversation. “Your ovary isn’t just an egg factory,” she said. “It’s a hormone factory. It’s a mitochondrial-dense, metabolic powerhouse. And it ages twice as fast as any other cell in your body.”
That rapid pace of ovarian aging makes these organs an early-warning system for your long-term health. Infertility isn’t just a barrier to pregnancy; it’s a signal. Women who struggle with fertility have higher risks for metabolic syndrome1, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and even certain cancers. Much of the risk comes down to inflammation, the kind that quietly builds up in our modern, high-stress lives.
Crawford emphasizes that ovarian health isn’t just about eggs. It’s about the estrogen and other hormones your body produces naturally over decades. These hormones shield the heart, strengthen the bones, protect the brain, and regulate metabolism. When ovarian function declines prematurely, that protective shield is lost, and with it, long-term health can start to slip.
Lifestyle, not just genetics, shapes ovarian longevity
It’s easy to assume your ovarian lifespan is written in your DNA. Senemar explained that genetics is only one chapter in the story. “How you live your life, how you manage stress, what you put in your body—that writes the rest of the book,” she said.
Crawford emphasized that inflammation and autoimmune factors are among the leading drivers of diminished ovarian reserve today. “We see an increased rate of diminished ovarian reserve as we are living in a more inflammatory world,” she said.
Chronic inflammation can lead to fibrosis within the ovary, which impairs its function over time. Environmental toxins, processed foods, chronic stress, and sedentary behavior all contribute to this internal inflammatory load. But those everyday exposures are modifiable.
Nutrition, sleep, stress management, and reducing alcohol intake can all protect ovarian function and the estrogen shield it provides. Crawford stressed the importance of early monitoring, too. Anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH) levels can reveal declining ovarian reserve even before overt perimenopause begins. “We can see the warning time before perimenopause sets in,” she said. Understanding your cycle and hormone patterns isn’t just for fertility. It’s a vital sign, a glimpse into how your body is aging.
Senemar added that family history, like when your mother or grandmother went through menopause, can offer clues, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle. Lifestyle choices have a powerful influence, and small, consistent shifts can tip the balance toward longer, healthier ovarian function and a longer window of healthy hormone production.
How you live your life, how you manage stress, what you put in your body—that writes the rest of the book.
How ovaries signal overall health
Crawford highlighted the ovary as a metabolic organ with systemic influence. Beyond estrogen and progesterone, ovaries produce hormones like inhibin and AMH that influence not only fertility but broader metabolic processes. She noted that the ovarian cycle provides critical information about overall health. Changes in the length of the luteal phase, the period after ovulation until menstruation, or delays in follicular development can indicate hormonal signaling issues between the brain and the ovary.
Even women with “regular” cycles can have subtle dysfunctions. Crawford cited research in highly active female athletes, stating that 58% of runners experience shortened luteal phases, often without realizing it. Energy expenditure affects the brain’s perception of whether it’s an appropriate time for reproduction, subtly shifting ovulatory patterns. These changes may not impact fertility immediately, but they are early signs that ovarian longevity and the protective estrogen it generates could be at risk.
How to extend ovarian health through lifestyle
Both experts offered tangible strategies rooted in science, including:
Anti-inflammatory nutrition
Focus on whole, minimally processed foods, colorful vegetables, healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, and fatty fish, and lean sources of protein. These foods help reduce chronic, low-grade inflammation, which Crawford noted is a major driver of accelerated ovarian aging. At the same time, try to limit ultra-processed snacks, sugary drinks, and excess alcohol, which can subtly add to inflammation and stress the body over time.
Stress management
Chronic stress affects the brain-ovary axis and hormone production. Practices like meditation, yoga, or consistent movement can blunt its impact.
Sleep hygiene
Adequate, restorative sleep is essential for regulating the hormonal cascade that keeps your ovaries functioning optimally. Poor or inconsistent sleep can disrupt estrogen and progesterone rhythms, metabolism, and even appetite regulation, all of which feed into ovarian health. Add in simple habits like keeping a regular bedtime, limiting screen exposure before bed, and creating a calm sleep environment.
Muscle & strength work
Weight training and resistance exercises help maintain metabolic balance, support hormone production, and protect bones—key areas influenced by ovarian hormones. Crawford emphasizes that building and maintaining muscle gives your body the support it needs to optimize hormonal health across decades.
Toxin awareness
Everyday exposures to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in plastics, personal care products, and processed foods can interfere with ovarian function. While it’s impossible to be completely “toxin-free,” small changes, like swapping plastic containers for glass, choosing fragrance-free or clean personal care products, and reducing highly processed foods, can meaningfully reduce your body’s chemical load.
Cycle tracking
Fertility awareness methods can detect subtle changes in ovulation, luteal phase length, and hormonal signaling. Even without pregnancy plans, tracking helps identify early signs of perimenopause or hormonal imbalance. Crawford stressed that calendar-based apps are often inaccurate, detecting ovulation only 20%2 of the time. Observing changes in cervical mucus, basal body temperature, and urinary hormone markers provides much more reliable insights.
Crawford also explained the importance of protecting the ovarian “vault,” the reserve of eggs you’re born with. “You are constantly losing eggs, no matter your reproductive choices,” she said. While we cannot stop this natural attrition entirely, limiting inflammation and toxic exposures can prevent accelerating this loss, giving ovaries (and the hormones they produce) a longer functional lifespan.
The takeaway
Ovarian health isn’t a concern only for women trying to conceive. It’s a lens for understanding overall longevity. When you pay attention to the ovary’s signals, you gain actionable intelligence about inflammation, metabolic health, and hormone-driven protection that affects every organ system.
The ovary’s “fast-aging” cells are trying to tell you something. Every cycle, every change in hormone patterns, is a clue. With conscious choices, like anti-inflammatory habits, stress reduction, strength building, and thoughtful monitoring, you can extend natural hormone production, preserve fertility, and maintain a protective estrogen shield for decades.
Caring for your ovaries isn’t just about having children. It’s about supporting your long-term health. It’s about listening to one of your most powerful, most overlooked organs, and finally giving it the attention it deserves.