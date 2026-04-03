Crawford highlighted the ovary as a metabolic organ with systemic influence. Beyond estrogen and progesterone, ovaries produce hormones like inhibin and AMH that influence not only fertility but broader metabolic processes. She noted that the ovarian cycle provides critical information about overall health. Changes in the length of the luteal phase, the period after ovulation until menstruation, or delays in follicular development can indicate hormonal signaling issues between the brain and the ovary.