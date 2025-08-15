Trying To Conceive? Why Both Partners Should Get Fertility Testing
When it comes to fertility struggles, the focus often lands on women. But according to board-certified OB-GYN Kiarra King, M.D., the conversation needs to shift. During an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, King emphasized a critical aspect often overlooked in fertility journeys: both partners need to be tested, and yes, that means men, too.
Fertility is a shared responsibility
In a culture that tends to focus on women when fertility issues arise, it's crucial to recognize that men are also likely to contribute to infertility problems. According to King, education and awareness are key. "The man should absolutely be tested," King insists.
And she’s not alone; science backs this up. Studies show male infertility plays a role in about 30 to 40% of all infertility cases, according to the NIH.
This piece of the puzzle is often overlooked, leaving women feeling like the weight of conception is all on them. But the truth is, if you and your partner are trying to conceive, both of you need to be tested.
Let's break the stigma
“Most fertility problems are blamed on the woman,” King notes, which leads to feelings of shame and guilt. This mindset not only causes emotional distress but also reinforces the outdated belief that fertility struggles are solely a woman’s responsibility.
Infertility is a shared challenge. In fact, at least 180 million couples worldwide1 experience infertility, and the causes can come from either partner. The stigma women often feel can be isolating, but King stresses the need to shift the conversation. Both partners should be involved in testing and treatment from the start, which can help ease the pressure and support each other emotionally throughout the process.
Science has your back
No matter where the fertility challenges lie, there are more options than ever before to help people achieve their dream of parenthood.
“There should be no shame regardless,” says King. Whether you’re considering IVF, thinking about egg freezing, or looking at other fertility technologies, there are paths forward. Thanks to modern reproductive science, there are more ways than ever to build a family.
The takeaway
Fertility is a two-way street, and both partners need to be part of the conversation. Instead of letting women carry all the weight, let’s talk about the importance of testing both partners. No shame, no guilt—just education and options that empower you to make the best choices for your journey to parenthood.