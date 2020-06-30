I'm A Fertility Doctor. Here's What I Tell My Patients About Getting Pregnant After 40

A woman is born with all the eggs she is ever going to have. As she gets older, the quantity and quality of her eggs decrease. Once the number of eggs is nearly depleted, a woman enters menopause. However, there is a period of several years before menopause when a woman has eggs and is still ovulating but can no longer get pregnant.

Why is that? The answer is simple: The quality of her eggs is poor. Eggs are cells just like any other cell in the body, and they, too, age as a woman gets older. This means that although eggs may be released during ovulation, there are oftentimes defects in these eggs that do not allow them to be fertilized in such a way as to produce a normal pregnancy.

I like to think of eggs as cars. The first year you have a car it works great. But if you leave that car in your driveway for 15 years, even though you don't drive it, when you try to start it up again, something is likely to have broken down, rusted, or simply quit working.

Eggs go through the same aging process with time, and they go through the most important stages of their development when they are ovulated and being fertilized by sperm. So for a woman who is 35, her egg is also 35 when it goes through those critical developmental stages. A woman who is 45 has 45-year-old eggs, and thus they are more likely to have a mechanical "breakdown" during ovulation and fertilization that can lead to either errors in the chromosomes or errors leading to failed implantation of the embryo into the uterine lining.

Simply put, it is more difficult for women over the age of 40 to get pregnant because it's less likely that the egg will develop normally and lead to a healthy pregnancy.