Integrative Health

This Daily Function Relies On Sleep (& Expert-Approved Tips To Sleep Deeper)

June 26, 2025
By Ailsa Cowell
Health Editor
Ailsa Cowell is the Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a M.S. in Human Nutrition from the University of Bridgeport and a B.S. in Environmental Studies and Sustainability from Northern Arizona University. Previously, Ailsa was the Managing Editor for Dr. Mark Hyman. She also worked as a functional nutritionist and freelance writer for other experts and brands in the health space.
Woman sleeping in bed
June 26, 2025

sleep school

This article is from our sleep-focused newsletter, Sleep School, where we break down the latest research, expert-backed strategies, and practical tips to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling refreshed.

I hope you’ve been enjoying the extra daylight as much as I have, whether that means an extra bit of energy through the day or more time for outdoor activities (I’ve been reveling in my gloriously green trail runs).

That being said, my sleep quantity has been steadily declining as the sunny days increase, so I’m on a mission to balance my seasonal schedule with enough rest. Read on for the best tips I’ve found.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep defines this daily function

It’s no secret that a good night’s sleep leaves us feeling sharper, but research continues to underscore just how critical sleep is for our cognitive health—especially as we age. Large-scale and experimental studies from the past year have clarified the optimal “sweet spot” for sleep and revealed how both too little and too much rest can impact our brains.

  • Optimal sleep duration: Adults who consistently get 7–9 hours of sleep per night perform best on tests of memory, attention, and executive function.1
  • There is such a thing as too much: Sleeping more than 8 hours per night has been linked to a 64% higher risk of dementia2 and a twofold higher risk of Alzheimer’s, while consistently short sleep also raises risk.
  • Hit the brakes: Poor sleep quality and chronic sleep problems in midlife are linked to faster brain atrophy (an early marker of dementia), suggesting that sleep issues may not only signal but also accelerate cognitive decline.
  • Consistency counts: Regular, adequate sleep supports ongoing cognitive gains, while even modest, chronic sleep restriction can blunt mental performance1.

The takeaway? Prioritizing sleep isn’t just about feeling rested (though that’s an absolute upside); it’s about supporting a healthier brain now and well into the future.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Expert-approved tips

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sleep facts

The sun is staying up later and getting up earlier, and while I love the longer days, my sleep cycle definitely pays the price. So it got me wondering, is it really better to sleep in total darkness?

Perhaps unsurprisingly for people like me noticing this seasonal shift, the answer is yes. Having light present when you’re trying to sleep disrupts sleep cycles and creates fragmented sleep.

What’s more, our eyelids can’t completely block all light, so even low levels have a negative impact. Research has linked sleeping in pitch darkness with reduced eye strain and improved metabolic health.

