This Habit May Be One Of The Best Things You Can Do For Healthy Aging — And You're Probably Already Doing It
Researchers followed more than 12,000 community-dwelling older adults for 11 years, tracking how regularly they engaged in a range of social and cognitive activities, and what they found has meaningful implications for how we think about protecting independence as we age.
About the study
Frailty is characterized by a decline in physiological reserve and function across biological systems, leading to increased vulnerability to adverse health outcomes.
While exercise and nutrition have long dominated the healthy aging conversation, the role of social and cognitive engagement, what researchers call "lifestyle enrichment," has received far less attention as a potential lever for preventing or delaying frailty. This study set out to examine that relationship directly.
The research drew from the ASPREE Longitudinal Study of Older Persons (ALSOP), a large cohort of community-dwelling Australians aged 70 and older.
Of the 12,862 participants (54.4% female), all completed a baseline social questionnaire and had frailty data assessed annually over 11 years.
Frailty was measured using two validated tools: a 67-item Frailty Index and the modified Fried phenotype. Researchers grouped 19 baseline lifestyle enrichment activities into seven domains using exploratory factor analysis.
- Passive mental activities: reading, watching TV, listening to music
- Adult literacy: writing letters, computer use
- External outings: getting out into the community
- Interpersonal networks: maintaining close relationships
- Social activities: group participation and community involvement
- Creative/artistic engagement: arts, crafts, music
- Active mental engagement: puzzles, games
Reading, socializing & getting out: what the data showed
Across most of the seven domains, frequent engagement was associated with slower frailty progression and reduced frailty risk, with findings consistent across both frailty measurement tools.
Here's how each domain stacked up in terms of slowing the annual increase in frailty burden:
- Passive mental activities and adult literacy: associated with a 0.04-unit slower annual increase in frailty burden—the strongest effect of any domain
- External outings: linked to a 0.03-unit annual reduction
- Interpersonal networks and social activities: showed a 0.02-unit annual reduction
- Creative/artistic engagement: associated with a 0.01-unit annual reduction
- Active mental engagement: showed no statistically significant change in frailty burden
The picture shifts when looking at incident frailty risk. Over a median follow-up of 7.38 years, 3,630 participants developed frailty.
Passive mental engagement, interpersonal networks, social activities, external outings, adult literacy, and active mental engagement were each associated with a 2% to 5% lower risk of developing frailty.
Creative/artistic engagement was not associated with incident frailty risk—its protective signal appeared specifically in the frailty burden trajectory data.
Active mental engagement showed no significant change in frailty burden over time, but was associated with a lower risk of developing frailty.
Why these habits may protect against frailty
The mechanisms aren't fully established, but the study points to several plausible pathways.
Social and cognitive engagement may sustain physiological and psychological resilience by providing social support, alleviating stress, and promoting neuroplasticity.
Keeping the brain and social life active may help maintain the biological reserves that protect against age-related decline.
There's also a mental health dimension. Involvement in social or creative pursuits has been associated with better mental health, functional independence, and overall wellbeing, all of which are intertwined with physical resilience over time. This connection between cognitive engagement and long-term function points to how deeply interconnected these lifestyle factors really are.
What's particularly notable is that even passive activities like reading a book, watching a documentary, and listening to music showed meaningful associations. This challenges the assumption that only effortful, structured activities count toward healthy aging.
Who benefits most
The associations were more pronounced among women and individuals with middle-to-high socioeconomic status.
The researchers note this likely reflects differences in access to community resources, leisure time, and social infrastructure, not that these activities are inherently less effective for men or lower-income individuals.
This finding carries an important public health implication: equitable access to libraries, community centers, social programs, and cultural spaces isn't just a quality-of-life issue, it may be a meaningful lever for reducing frailty risk across populations. It also aligns with a broader shift in how women are approaching resilience and long-term health, by moving beyond purely physical metrics toward a more integrated picture of strength.
Simple habits, meaningful protection
You don't need a new supplement stack or an expensive wellness program. Based on this research, some of the most protective habits for healthy aging are also among the most accessible:
- Read regularly: whether it's books, long-form articles, or even the news, passive mental engagement was among the strongest predictors of slower frailty progression.
- Stay socially connected: maintaining close relationships and participating in group activities was consistently linked to lower frailty risk, so prioritize the friendships and communities that matter to you.
- Get out into the world: external outings, simply leaving the house and engaging with your community, showed meaningful protective effects; regular errands, walks, classes, or community events all count.
- Write, create, and engage: letter writing, computer use, arts and crafts, and music all appeared in the study's protective domains; consistency matters more than intensity.
- Build these habits early: associations between lifestyle enrichment and slower frailty progression were observed among participants who were not-frail or pre-frail at baseline, but not among those already classified as frail—suggesting these habits are most powerful before decline sets in
The takeaway
A large 11-year study of more than 12,800 older adults found that regularly engaging in social and cognitively stimulating activities—reading, listening to music, maintaining relationships, and getting out into the community—was linked to slower frailty progression and a lower risk of becoming frail over time.
The strongest protective signals came from some of the most accessible habits imaginable. Healthy aging isn't only about how hard you train or how clean you eat, it's also about how connected, curious, and engaged you remain.