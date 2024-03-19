Incorporating lip-focused microcurrent treatments into your beauty routine can help you achieve a plumper, more youthful pout without stinging lip gloss or filler. You’ll just want to find a microcurrent device designed for use on the lips, rather than using any device on this delicate area. By doing so, you’ll support stronger muscles around the lips and even help target fine lines around the mouth. Here, a full guide to microcurrent devices if you want to dive deeper into the science.