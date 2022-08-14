Why mbg’s cellular beauty+ is ideal for skin longevity.

Short term skin care goals may include addressing a breakout, easing dark under-eye shadows, or brightening the complexion. Overall skin health, however, is a much more long-term goal. Enter, the concept of skin longevity. Basically, it means taking care of your skin with the focus on the long-term, instead of relying on quick fixes—and who doesn't want that?

Now, focusing on skin longevity does not require a certain set of habits or practices, as everyone's skin has different needs. But there's one cardinal rule: Skin care starts from within. Here's one way to ensure you’re optimizing skin longevity, from the age of 25 to 75 and beyond.