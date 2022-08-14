 Skip to content

From 25 to 75: This Supplement Can Promote Skin Longevity At Any Age

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Edward Cisneros / Unsplash

August 14, 2022

Short term skin care goals may include addressing a breakout, easing dark under-eye shadows, or brightening the complexion. Overall skin health, however, is a much more long-term goal. Enter, the concept of skin longevity. Basically, it means taking care of your skin with the focus on the long-term, instead of relying on quick fixes—and who doesn't want that?

Now, focusing on skin longevity does not require a certain set of habits or practices, as everyone's skin has different needs. But there's one cardinal rule: Skin care starts from within. Here's one way to ensure you’re optimizing skin longevity, from the age of 25 to 75 and beyond. 

Why mbg’s cellular beauty+ is ideal for skin longevity.

One main factor that contributes to physical skin aging is a lack of hydration. Of course, drinking water is one way to support your skin from the inside out, but you can also call upon specific skin-supporting players, like ceramides. 

In mbg’s cellular beauty+, a supplement specifically designed to encourage healthy skin aging, we use phytoceramides (as Ceramosides®) to check this box. And taking ceramides orally has been clinically shown to ease wrinkles after only 15 days, with even greater benefits after 8 weeks.*

Another factor that contributes to skin aging is oxidative stress. This happens when free radicals from the environment (think pollution, stress, UV rays, etc.) put your skin into a state of stress. When this state is extended, physical signs like skin sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles don't fall too far behind. 

One way to fend off free radicals is by ingesting (and topically applying) antioxidants. In our supplement, we use pomegranate extract, astaxanthin, and ubiquinol CoQ10—all powerful free-radical fighters.* 

The latter, CoQ10, has been clinically shown to reduce biomarkers of oxidative stress after eight weeks. What’s more, it has been found to improve skin elasticity and smoothness and reduce wrinkles and fine lines after 12 weeks.*

This cocktail of skin-loving ingredients is a recipe for skin support from the inside out, which is one of the pillars of skin longevity.* Whether you’re just beginning to think about healthy skin aging or looking to support aging skin later in life, this mindset of tending to your largest organ internally will only serve you well. 

The takeaway. 

Short-term skin care goals may call for a new line-up of topicals, but skin longevity is another beast entirely. Supporting your skin from the inside out by focusing on hydration and antioxidant support is one way to encourage thriving, beautiful skin both short and long term. mbg's cellular beauty+ was designed for ultimate skin longevity support, and you can read through a timeline of how long it will take to see results here.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
