Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth + How To Do It
If kids are on the table someday—even if it's not any day soon—you can consider it prime time to prep for the future.
That means it's never too early to start preparing for the future rigors of pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We chatted with a few OB/GYNs about how to do just that:
Take a daily probiotic
You may already be taking a probiotic for benefits like gut health, digestive regularity, or glowing skin, but it turns out these little wonders are just as helpful downstairs. "Probiotics encourage proper vaginal balance," explains functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA. Specifically, they have been shown to improve vaginal flora2 and help balance the vaginal pH3.
Healthy vaginal microbiomes4 are associated with healthy pregnancies, and taking a daily probiotic is an easy way to support a healthy ecosystem now and into the future. Here are mindbodygreen's highly vetted picks for the best probiotics for women of all ages.
Optimize nutrition
All of the things we do to support our overall health can also support our fertility. That includes eating right and supplementing where needed.
"Start taking optimal vitamins and nutrients now—regardless of when you want to conceive," recommends functional gynecologist Anita Sadaty, M.D. "I am a big fan of a well-rounded multivitamin. Make sure that it contains methylated forms of folate and B12." She also advises making sure you're getting enough vitamin D, fish oil, and magnesium.
Of course, supplements aren't a substitute for a good diet. "Eat nutritious whole foods with plenty of vegetables, clean protein, and healthy fats," she says.
Prioritize good sleep
When it comes to good health, sleep is as key as nutrition and exercise. "Get eight hours of sleep nightly," says Sadaty. "Sleep debt accumulates over years and will eventually impact your hormones and your health."
Build abdominal and back strength
"Abdominal and back strengthening exercises will support the alignment changes that occur in pregnancy," says Trubow. Plus, strong core muscles help create a strong pelvic floor—something you'll appreciate during and after pregnancy. Consider adding ab exercises and back-focused equipment to your gym routine. Really, building and maintaining muscle will help with carrying the pregnancy and childbirth.
Minimize your exposure to environmental toxins
Trubow advises removing irritants, inflammatory foods, toxins, and stressors from your daily life to positively impact your fertility and simultaneously support vaginal health.
That means steering clear of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as phthalates and bisphenol A, which can interfere with healthy reproductive functioning and wreak havoc on normal hormone levels. These can be tough to avoid out in the world, but here's how to keep them in check in your home environment.
Consider checking in with your natural cycle
"If you're on oral contraception currently or have been on it for years, you may have no idea about what your natural hormones are doing," notes Sadaty. She suggests considering checking in on your natural cycle and hormonal balance by using a safe backup form of contraception for a couple of cycles.
"If you have PMS; heavy, clotty periods; painful periods; irregular cycles; or other hormonal issues off the pill, then your hormones are not balanced. Check with your doctor about what is going on, as this will impact your fertility," she adds.
Take stock of your current medications
If you're currently taking long-term medications, double-check whether they're safe to take during pregnancy. "If they are not ideal for conception, develop a game plan or strategy to either wean off or convert to something that is the best option for conception and pregnancy," advises Sadaty. "Don't wait until the last minute."
The takeaway
What happens six to 12 months before conception can make a huge difference in the health of both the pregnancy and the baby. Becoming a mother may be a plan for down the road, but it's pretty easy to lay the groundwork now. If there's one pro tip to remember, it's this one from Trubow: "It's not technically training the body [for pregnancy] so much as it is balancing the body."