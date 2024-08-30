Advertisement
Don’t Relate To Your Zodiac Sign? Here Are 3 Possible Reasons Why
Some people strongly relate to their sun sign in astrology, feeling like the quintessential example of their sign. But others, meanwhile, don't feel like their sun sign is accurate for them at all.
If that sounds like you, here are three common reasons why some people don't relate to their sun sign.
You might relate more to your rising sign
In astrology, our sun sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the astrological year (i.e., you were born during Virgo season or Taurus season), while your rising sign relates to the position of the sun relative to the time of day. (The sun spends about two hours traveling through each sign every day.)
Your rising is the zodiac sign that was rising over the eastern horizon the moment you were born, and it happens to determine where your first house of identity falls in your birth chart. That means the part of your birth chart that deals with identity and self image is strongly influenced by your rising sign.
Your rising sign also influences how you interact with the world, your appearance, your attitude, and the first impressions you make on others.
Your sun sign, on the other hand, relates more to the energy that drives and motivates you—kind of like how the sun fuels life on this earth.
Here's a breakdown of all the rising signs, including how to find yours. You just might relate to it more!
Your have other prominent placements
Just as you could relate more to your rising sign than your sun sign, the rest of your birth chart could reveal other planetary placements that impact your personality.
You could be a Pisces sun but have a Gemini moon, Mercury in Aquarius, or Mars in Virgo, for example. The sun isn't the only important celestial body in astrology; other planets are important, too! Mercury influences the way we think and communicate, Mars deals with our passion and energy, and of course, the moon is our inner, emotional world.
Not only that, but you could have a "stellium," AKA three or more planets in one sign. Someone who is an Aries sun but has three planets in Cancer, for instance, may feel way more like the sensitive crab of the zodiac than the feisty ram.
You only know your sign's most basic stereotypes
Finally, another big reason people might not relate to their sign is because they don't truly understand their sign. If you've only read the bare minimum about astrology and are exclusively reading a brief horoscope once in a while, you could probably stand to do a little more digging on what your sun sign is all about.
From there, you'll find that the sun sign is significant—but not the only piece of the puzzle. Not only is your sun sign likely more nuanced than you may have realized, but once you know more about your entire birth chart, things might start making more sense.
For that reason, it's not a bad idea to get a professional reading from an astrologer. They'll be able to give you way more accurate and personalized information than anything online could, especially if you're just starting to learn more about this ancient system.
The takeaway
If you don't relate to your sun sign, hopefully this helped explain why that might be. Your sun sign is important, but again, you'll want to take your entire birth chart into account to get the full picture. Curious to do just that? Here's our guide to reading your birth chart like a pro.
