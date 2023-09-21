Don't Miss Out On This Top-Notch Immune Supplement This Fall*
As the weather cools, it's time to double down on taking care of your immunity.
You could take zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D, and more to help give your immune system a leg up—but what if there was a supplement that offered all the best for your immune system in one product? If that sounds like just what you're looking for, allow us to introduce mindbodygreen's immune support+.*
This immune-essential nutrient and botanical complex was created to support a healthy and resilient immune system and bolsters antioxidant defenses.* With a foundational trio of immune-essential micronutrients, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and zinc bisglycinate, along with the leading plant phytonutrient duo quercetin phytosome and Wellmune® beta-glucan, this is truly an immune supplement like no other.*
The uniquely curated five-in-one approach is delivered in just one serving per day, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you're moving through sniffles-season with the support your immune system needs.*
But don't just take our word for it! Here's why happy customers are loving immune support+.
Strengthening my resilience
"I feel better going about my day knowing that I’m strengthening my body’s natural resilience. I recommend!"*
—Lucas
This is an amazing supplement
"This is an amazing [supplement]. We travel a lot and are convinced that this supports our immunity!*"
—Kayla C.
Peace of mind
"I started taking this product because I was looking to proactively strengthen my immune system and give myself a little peace of mind. So far I’ve been loving this product AND I know I can trust mindbodygreen when it comes to quality and efficacy."*
—Caroline R.
Well-rounded and evidence-based formula
"I am big into supplements and it’s not often you come across such a well-rounded and evidence-based formula to help with daily immune support. So happy I added this to my routine!"*
—Katia
It helps me keep my defenses up, so I can let my defenses down
"As a super active person, I try to check off all the boxes—but when I start getting pulled in every direction, sometimes I don�’t sleep enough, eat as well as I would like, or don’t have time to exercise. That’s why I love how immune support+ has the perfect ingredients to give my body what it needs for a balanced immune response and gives me that peace of mind that if I don’t check off every box every day, my immune system has essential tools to stay resilient. It helps me keep my defenses up, so I can let my defenses down…"*
—Andy S.
All-in-one
"I was previously taking most of the ingredients in immune support+ as separate products and was relieved when I found this product where they’re all rolled into one! I’m constantly looking for ways to strengthen my immune system and this product does just that."*
—Steve
The takeaway
Before you run out to grab a slew of different vitamins and minerals to help stay healthy this fall, consider an option that gives you all the best in one fell swoop. With immune support+ you can provide your immune system with top-quality vitamins and phytonutrients all season long.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.