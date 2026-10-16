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This Overlooked Part Of Your Stress Hormones May Affect Metabolic Health
If you've ever gone through a stretch of poor sleep or relentless stress and felt like your body changed along with it, you've probably wondered whether the two could be connected.
We already know that sleep, stress, appetite, movement, and metabolism influence one another. But there's another piece of that relationship that's easy to overlook: Your stress hormones aren't supposed to stay at the same level all day.
Cortisol follows a daily rhythm. Levels generally rise around the time we wake up and fall toward their lowest point at night. Chronic stress, poor sleep, and shift work can interfere with that pattern, often keeping cortisol higher later in the day and flattening the difference between its peaks and valleys.
New research1 in mice suggests that losing that daily rhythm may affect metabolism in ways that go beyond simply having "high cortisol."
How researchers disrupted stress hormone rhythms
For the study, researchers focused on glucocorticoids, a family of stress hormones that includes cortisol in humans and corticosterone in mice.
Rather than simply giving mice extremely high doses, researchers wanted to isolate what happens when the timing of these hormones changes. They used slow-release corticosterone pellets to keep hormone levels relatively steady throughout the day, essentially flattening the normal rise-and-fall pattern while keeping average levels near the physiological range.
The researchers then compared these mice with controls as well as mice eating a high-fat diet. That design allowed them to ask an interesting question:
Could disrupting the daily rhythm of stress hormones change metabolism even without the large hormone excess you might typically associate with chronic stress?
Disrupted hormone rhythms increased body fat
The mice with disrupted stress-hormone rhythms accumulated about 2.5 times as much fat as the control mice over 30 days, even though they weren't eating more. In fact, they gained nearly as much fat as mice eating a high-fat diet.
But gaining a similar amount of fat didn't mean the same thing was happening inside their bodies.
In the mice with disrupted hormone rhythms, the biggest metabolic problem showed up in their muscles. Their muscle cells became less responsive to insulin, the hormone that helps move glucose from the blood into cells to be used for energy.
Their fat tissue, however, continued responding to insulin and storing fat. That may sound like a bad thing, but in this case, it meant more fat stayed safely stored in fat tissue rather than spilling over into other organs. As a result, much less fat reached and accumulated in the liver compared with what researchers saw in the mice eating a high-fat diet.
So while both groups gained body fat, their bodies were handling that extra energy differently. It's a useful reminder that the amount of fat someone carries doesn't necessarily tell you exactly what's happening with their metabolic health.
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The importance of cortisol timing
The study also raises an interesting question about how we think about cortisol.
We tend to focus on whether cortisol is "high," but cortisol isn't supposed to stay at one level all day. In humans, it typically rises around the morning and gradually falls, reaching much lower levels at night. That low period gives the body a regular break from stress-hormone signaling.
In this experiment, the researchers took away that daily low point. The mice weren't exposed to dramatically higher average hormone levels. Instead, their glucocorticoid levels stayed relatively steady when they would normally drop. The researchers believe losing that daily break may have helped drive the metabolic changes they observed. That suggests the rhythm of stress hormones could matter alongside the overall amount.
But this study doesn't show that being stressed for a few weeks will automatically cause you to gain body fat. The experiment was also conducted only in male mice, and the researchers note that differences in hormones, fat distribution, and insulin sensitivity could produce different effects in females. For now, the study gives researchers a clearer idea of what disrupted stress-hormone rhythms could be doing metabolically, not proof that the same process happens in people.
The takeaway
What this research does reinforce is that metabolism isn't dictated by food and exercise alone. Our bodies also respond to when we sleep, when we're awake, and the hormonal signals cycling through us across those 24 hours.
You don't need to start micromanaging your cortisol curve. But protecting regular sleep, getting light during the day, keeping a fairly consistent sleep-wake schedule, and finding sustainable ways to manage chronic stress may support more than just how rested you feel.
We're used to thinking about metabolic health in terms of what we eat and how much we move. This study is a reminder that our bodies are keeping time, too.