These Types Of Cravings Are More Likely To Lead To Weight Gain, Study Shows
Stress and food cravings have a way of showing up together. And according to new research, the connection between them runs pretty deep.
A recent study1 published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that food cravings may be a key piece of the puzzle linking psychological distress to weight gain. It's not that stressed people simply "give in" to temptation. Rather, stress, depression, and anxiety may actually change how the brain processes hunger and reward, making cravings for high-fat, high-sugar foods harder to resist. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
The link between negative emotional states and weight gain is well-established, but the specific mechanisms (how stress and low mood actually translate into changes in body weight) are less understood. This study set out to examine whether food cravings could help explain that gap.
To investigate, 252 adults between the ages of 19 and 65 completed two validated questionnaires. One measured depression, anxiety, and stress levels (the DASS-21), and another measuring food craving tendencies (the Food Craving Questionnaire). Researchers also recorded each participant's BMI.
Cravings account for roughly one-fifth of the stress–weight link
Depression, anxiety, and stress were all linked to both higher food cravings and higher BMI. But the more telling finding was what happened when researchers looked more closely at how those relationships worked.
Food cravings helped explain a meaningful portion of the connection between psychological distress and body weight. Specifically, cravings accounted for about 19% of the link between each dimension of distress (depression, anxiety, and stress) and BMI, meaning roughly one-fifth of the reason stressed and anxious people tend to weigh more appears to run through cravings for highly palatable foods, not just through direct changes in metabolism or overall calorie intake.
Why stress makes you crave certain foods
When you're under chronic stress, your body activates its stress response system, triggering a surge in cortisol, your body's primary stress hormone.
According to the study, elevated cortisol stimulates the brain's reward system in a way that drives what researchers call "hedonic eating": eating for pleasure and emotional relief rather than because you're actually hungry.
This is different from the kind of hunger that signals your body needs fuel. Stress-driven eating is about feeling better, and the foods that best activate the brain's reward circuitry tend to be energy-dense: chips, cookies, fast food, and anything rich in fat and refined carbohydrates.
The study also notes that stress hormones have been linked in prior research to increased consumption of high-energy, fatty, and sugary foods, meaning stress doesn't just make you want to eat more; it steers you toward energy-dense options specifically.
The craving–weight connection
Not all cravings carry the same risk. The study found that participants following a carbohydrate-rich or fat-rich diet had significantly stronger food cravings compared to those following plant-based or protein-rich dietary patterns, suggesting that the type of craving matters as much as the craving itself.
When cravings for highly processed, palatable foods are frequent and go unaddressed at their root, they can gradually shift eating patterns in ways that contribute to weight gain over time, a cycle that willpower alone is poorly equipped to break. This dynamic may be especially relevant if you're managing cravings after 50, when hormonal shifts can amplify stress-driven hunger signals.
- Address the root, not just the craving: Stress-driven cravings are a sign, not a character flaw. Approaches like therapy, mindfulness-based stress reduction, and other evidence-based stress management practices may help reduce the frequency and intensity of stress-driven cravings over time.
- Notice patterns, not just moments: A single craving for something sweet isn't cause for concern. But repeated, intense cravings for highly processed, carb- or fat-rich foods, especially during periods of high stress or low mood, may indicate emotional distress rather than physical hunger.
- Rethink the willpower framework: Sustainable weight management may require a broader approach that includes mental health support alongside nutrition and movement. If you've struggled to stick to healthy eating during stressful periods, then leaning on mental health support can be helpful.
The takeaway
Emotional health and eating behavior are more deeply connected than the "eat less, move more" model accounts for. This research adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that stress, anxiety, and depression may shape weight not just through behavior, but through the brain's reward system. It's worth noting that this was a cross-sectional study with self-reported data, and the sample was predominantly female, so the findings may not apply equally across all populations.