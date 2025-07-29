Advertisement
3 Sneaky Ways Cortisol Causes Weight Gain & How To Actually Manage It
Michelle Shapiro, RD is an integrative/ functional Registered Dietitian in NYC who has helped over 1000+ clients reverse their anxiety, heal long-standing gut issues, and approach their weight in a loving way. Michelle has a virtual private practice where she helps clients work one on one towards these goals. She is the host of the Quiet the Diet podcast, where she helps listeners bridge the gap between body positivity and functional nutrition.
Stress (whether it be mental or physical) is an inescapable part of our modern lives. And when we face a challenge, our bodies release cortisol—a hormone that helps us cope with stress.
In the short term, cortisol can be beneficial and necessary for the regulation of many bodily functions (as is true in the case of an immediate physical threat).
However, when it is unchecked and chronically elevated, it can have negative health consequences.
How cortisol can sabotage weight loss efforts
It increases fat storage around our midsection
Cortisol is sometimes regarded as a "fat storage hormone" because it signals our body to continue storing fat and inhibits the breakdown of fat.
And chronically elevated cortisol levels promote fat storage1 distinctly around our midsections. Our body stores visceral fat in the midsection to make fat and energy more available to our vital organs (like our liver) during times of stress, when our bodies fear starvation and want to keep nutrient reserves available and abundant.
It makes us more insulin resistant
Cortisol can make us more insulin resistant2, which leads to higher levels of insulin in the blood. Ultimately, this can lead to chronically elevated blood sugar and further fat storage as a result.
It affects hunger hormones
Cortisol can increase our appetite through increased production of ghrelin3, our "hunger hormone." If we are expending the same amount of energy as usual, but taking in more food due to an increase in hunger signals, it can negatively impact weight loss efforts.
We may not notice this change since we're eating to the same level of "fullness" that we normally do, without realizing we're consuming a bit more than usual.
Cortisol also stimulates the release of Neuropeptide Y4, a neurotransmitter that promotes cravings for foods higher in calories, sugar, refined carbohydrates, and fat. The intake of carbs stimulates the release of serotonin5, one of our "happy hormones"—making them extra appealing during periods of stress and anxiety.
Continued exposure to high cortisol levels can impact the function of the thyroid gland6, which plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism. Chronically elevated cortisol can interfere with the conversion of inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active form (T3), leading to a decrease in metabolic rate.
Summary
How to manage cortisol (hint: it's not just about meditation!)
Fortunately, there are a variety of nutrition and lifestyle strategies we can use to manage our cortisol levels and stress response for the sake of weight management.
Eat high-quality protein and carbohydrates close to waking up
One way to signal safety to the body in the morning (and to remind the body that it is not, in fact, starving) is to eat a balanced breakfast with sufficient protein and carbohydrates. Aim for 30 grams of each. Eating breakfast within one hour of waking is consistently shown to reduce morning cortisol. Our body de-stresses when it knows food is coming!
After breakfast, keep blood sugar balanced throughout the day by eating consistent and balanced meals. Blood sugar drops can increase cortisol output. In high cortisol responders, regular carb intake led to a lower cortisol response7 and reduced feelings of depression.
Drink and eat your minerals
Our bodies use minerals rapidly during times of stress, so replenishing sodium and electrolytes is essential after stressful events to get cortisol regulation back on track.
In addition to sodium, minerals like magnesium, zinc, and potassium are essential for managing cortisol. These minerals directly regulate cortisol production and metabolism. To balance cortisol, be sure to consume a varied diet filled with densely nutritious, high-mineral foods like shellfish, organ meats, pumpkin seeds, beef, spinach, salmon, almonds, and sweet potatoes to replenish electrolytes (especially after stressful events).
Get your Zs
The body produces more cortisol in response to sleep deprivation8. Create a consistent wind-down routine that feels doable within your schedule. You can set aside time for reading, listening to calm music, stretching, or journaling. Try to avoid the use of screens and blue light one to two hours before bed by plugging your phone in on the opposite side of the room. Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night.
Reduce caffeine and alcohol intake
Caffeine and alcohol can both increase cortisol levels. Limiting intake of each can have a positive impact on stress levels and, subsequently, weight management. If you're tied to your daily coffee, try to avoid having it on an empty stomach, as the caffeine can exacerbate the natural spike in cortisol9 that occurs in the morning. A good tip is to have your coffee either with or after breakfast.
Avoid restrictive or crash diets
Perceived or real starvation can both create a stress response in the body. Following a very low-carbohydrate or low-calorie diet induces a stress response10, which elevates cortisol levels. At the same time, restrictive diets increase cravings and food stress.
The takeaway
Cortisol can have a significant impact on weight management. When levels are chronically elevated, it can lead to increased appetite, cravings for less healthy foods, and a slower metabolism.
This can make it difficult to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. By focusing on healthier nutrition and lifestyle habits such as sleep, movement, sunlight, and balanced, nutrient-dense meals, you can naturally lower cortisol levels, improve your stress response, and reach your weight goals at the same time.
