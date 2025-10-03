Yes, A Hormone Thermometer Officially Exists – Here's What You Can Learn

The Hormometer transforms cortisol testing from an infrequent clinical procedure into something as simple as checking your temperature. By delivering instant, at-home results, Eli Health puts actionable hormone data directly in your hands—revealing how your body responds to stress, sleep, exercise, and daily choices. As the platform expands to include progesterone, testosterone, and estradiol, it promises to make hormone optimization accessible, affordable, and grounded in real-time insight rather than guesswork.