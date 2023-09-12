We tend to focus all our time and attention on our facial skin care routines. But the truth is that wrinkles can show up anywhere—skin is skin, after all. And sometimes the most unexpected of places can bring us anxiety.

I was recently reminded of this when a friend asked me if her knees looked “old.” She’s my age, which is to say the very young age of 32. We had a good laugh at the somewhat silly question, but for me, it echoed a sentiment I know all too well: I’m always jumping at the chance to talk about my “old-looking-hands,” because they’re, well, freakishly beyond my years. I’m actually not too hung-up on their appearance. I figure all I can do is be diligent with my trusted hand cream, wear sunscreen, and not stress too much about it.