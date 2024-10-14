I was recently reminded of this when a friend asked me if her knees looked "old." She's my age, which is to say the very young age of 32. We had a good laugh at the somewhat silly question, but for me, it echoed a sentiment I know all too well: I'm always jumping at the chance to talk about my "old-looking hands" because they're, well, freakishly beyond my years. I'm actually not too hung up on their appearance. I figure all I can do is be diligent with my trusted hand cream, wear sunscreen, and not stress too much about it.