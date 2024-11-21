Advertisement
Need Some Quality Advice? Turn To These 3 Zodiac Signs
The 12 signs of the zodiac are each unique, and that means they bring different strengths and weaknesses to their friendships. In terms of giving advice, for instance, some signs are known to offer the best safe wisdom—while others might just steer you in the wrong direction.
Of course, we're not guaranteeing the following three signs will be able to solve your problems, but if you need some solid advice, these three are probably your best bet.
P.S. This would apply to anyone who has any of the following signs as their sun or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think and communicate:
Taurus
The best zodiac sign to turn to when you need some advice is none other than grounded and stabilizing Taurus. These earth signs may have a reputation for being stubborn, but that's just because they're consistent, steady, and reliable, and that translates to the advice they give.
Not to mention, Tauruses are pretty cut and dried, so you can always trust that they're being straight up and real with you. They strike the perfect balance of practical and comforting, so the next time you're not sure what to do, ask the Taurus in your life.
Virgo
The next best sign to go to when you need sound advice is Virgo, the organized perfectionist of the zodiac. Yes, they might be nitpicky, but it's because their standards are some of the highest conceivable. All that to say, they usually know the best course of action to get the results you want.
Virgos also won't sugarcoat things or just tell you what you want to hear. They might dish out some "hard-to-swallow pills," but if you can handle that, you might just find their advice is exactly what you need to hear.
Scorpio
Finally, we have Scorpio as the third-best advice-giver in the zodiac. Unlike Taurus and Virgo, Scorpio is a water sign, making them especially empathetic and understanding on the "feelings" front. However, just because they're sensitive doesn't mean they won't give good advice.
Scorpios are intense and known for their ability to dig deep to the heart of the real issue. Their advice won't consist of Band-Aid solutions but rather getting to the root of how you got there in the first place. They are a sign all about transformation, after all, so if that's what you need, get their advice.
The takeaway
Again, we're not saying Tauruses, Virgos, and Scorpios are 100% going to give you the best advice you've ever received—or that the other zodiac signs don't have good input themselves. But we are saying that in terms of their astrological traits, these three might be especially helpful when you need advice.
