These 3 Signs Are The Best Communicators In The Zodiac
The 12 signs of the zodiac all have their strengths and weaknesses, and that includes on the communication front. Some signs, for instance, can't convey a clear message even when they try, while others are known for their way with words.
Of course, someone's zodiac sign is never a guarantee they'll be the best communicator you've ever met, but the following three signs come by their communication skills naturally.
P.S. This would apply to anyone with any of the following signs as their sun and/or rising sign, as well as their Mercury sign, which influences the way we think and communicate.
Gemini
Believe it or not, the best communicator in the zodiac is Gemini. These folks might get a reputation for being two-faced and flaky, but no one can say they aren't extremely intelligent—or articulate.
They can thank their ruling planet, Mercury, for that, which is the planet of communication and information. Their Mercurial mind makes them especially adept at explaining thoughts, feelings, or concepts in a way that's actually understandable, and often witty or charming to boot.
Not to mention, Gemini is a mutable sign, making them adaptable. In terms of good communication, this adaptability helps them communicate with pretty much anyone, from strangers to bosses and even to larger audiences.
Libra
The second best communicator of the zodiac is none other than diplomatic Libra. Known as the peacekeeper of the signs, it's no wonder Libra made this list, as they excel at making everyone feel heard.
While Gemini is a good communicator because they convey their own thoughts, Libra excels in listening and understanding others—which is a key part of good communication too, of course. Symbolized by the scales, Libra's whole thing is seeing all sides of an issue and finding the balance.
And when they do decide to share their own thoughts or opinions, they're intelligent and tactful enough to know how to say it in a way that will land with whomever they're talking to.
Virgo
Finally, we have Virgo as the third best communicator of the zodiac. Like Gemini, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, so Virgo's are also incredibly intelligent and wired for analytical thinking and communicating.
They're also a sign of practicality, organization, and attention to details; They see what others miss, and you better believe they'll let you know! This gives Virgo a reputation for being nit-picky and overly critical, but the hard truth is, they're usually right.
Virgo's biggest priority is improving systems, and with their powerful mind, they're able to communicate the ways to improve both concisely and accurately, which often leads them to fields like writing, reporting, and even research.
The takeaway
While all the zodiac signs have the capacity to improve their communication skills, some signs don't even have to try. We all have our strengths depending on our sign, and Gemini, Libra, and Virgo happen to be especially adept at getting a message across.