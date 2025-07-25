"Bronzer can be cool, neutral, or warm," Gilleo says. So, if you've tried bronzer that just doesn't mesh well with your skin, it may be due to a mismatch between the undertones of your skin and the undertones of the product. Try to keep cool with cool, warm with warm, and if you have neutral undertones (lucky you!), then you can play around with both. Not sure what your undertones are? Here's another quiz to make it easy.